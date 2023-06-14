Discover your new bus offer in the Fontainebleau - Moret area

Published on

1 min reading

Discover your new bus offer in the Fontainebleau - Moret area

From 1 August, your bus lines are changing to offer you:

  • Bigger, more direct and faster connections
  • Simpler routes
  • Better service to the Fontainebleau-Avon station and the hospital
  • A more attractive T&D offer
  • A new evening offer with the creation of two new lines, Fontainebleau-Avon and Moret-Veneux-les-Sablons
  • A new night service with the creation of the N137 line to Paris

Find all the news, routes and timetables of your lines on the iledefrance-mobilites.fr website and on the Twitter account @FBleau_IDFM (@COMETE_interval until 31 July 2023)

What's new in Fontainebleau - Moret

 -  1.3 MB

Similar news