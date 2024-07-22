Where to buy a ticket in Paris Saclay?

Published on

1 min reading

6 local shops to buy or recharge your Navigo pass

Where to top up your Navigo pass?

The different points of sale to recharge your Navigo pass

To buy your transport ticket or recharge your Navigo pass, think about your local shops:

Please find below the list of our partners:

  • Bar Tabac Le Versailles in Nozay
  • Tabac Presse Le Saclay in Palaiseau
  • Tobacco Le Jean Bart in Marcoussis
  • Tobacco Havana in the Ulis 2 shopping center
  • Tabac Lucks Presse in the shopping centre of the Ville du Bois
  • Le Gagnant tobacco in Les Ulis

Discover the tickets and packages available, and choose the one that suits you best!

See you soon on your bus lines

PRICES - Île-de-France Mobilités