The different points of sale to recharge your Navigo pass
To buy your transport ticket or recharge your Navigo pass, think about your local shops:
Please find below the list of our partners:
- Bar Tabac Le Versailles in Nozay
- Tabac Presse Le Saclay in Palaiseau
- Tobacco Le Jean Bart in Marcoussis
- Tobacco Havana in the Ulis 2 shopping center
- Tabac Lucks Presse in the shopping centre of the Ville du Bois
- Le Gagnant tobacco in Les Ulis
