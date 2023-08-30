Your school and regular routes in the Pays de Meaux are changing for the start of the school year!

Since 31 July, your lines have evolved to better support you in your travels in Meaux.

Line R

Diagram of the R line

Diagram of the R line

Since July 31, 2023, the R line replaces your lines 10, 47 and 63 with:

  • The R line linking Lizy-sur-Ourcq to the Gare de Meaux has a school vocation for the inhabitants of the northern districts of the city ("Hauts de Chantereine", "La Corniche" and "Grosse Pierre").
  • It passes through Boulevard Jean Rose at school entry and exit times (serving the "Henri IV", "Jean Rose" and "Pinteville" stops) to correspond with the Sainte-Marie, Bossuet and Henri IV establishments.
  • With a terminus at Meaux station, it can also be used by the students of the Henri Moissan high school.

See the timetable for line R

Line S

Diagram of the S line

Diagram of the S line

Your lines 11 and 65 merge and become the S line.

  • Line S connects May-en-Multien to Meaux station via the north of the city ("Hauts de Chantereine", "La Corniche", "Grosse Pierre") and Avenue de la République with the stops "Gambetta" and "Bon Dieu Jaune".
  • It provides access to the Henri Moissan high school.

See the timetable for line S

Line 10

Diagram of line 10

Diagram of line 10

  • Line 10 is kept only to serve the Gué-à-Tresmes vocational school from Meaux, May-en-Multien and Lizy-sur-Ourcq.
  • Its days and hours of operation are adapted to the entrances and exits of the establishment.

See the timetable for line 10

Gs Line

Diagram of the Gs line

Diagram of the Gs line

  • The Gs line was created to support the new sectorisation of pupils from the Grosse Pierre district to the Frot secondary school. Its days and hours of operation are adapted to the main entrances and exits of the establishment (morning, afternoon and Wednesday lunchtime).

See the timetable for line Gs

Line D

Diagram of Line D
  • Removal of the "8 mai 45" service replaced by the new "11 novembre 1918" stop located on Avenue Henri Dunant.
  • Service to the "Chappe" stop via the Boulevard des Cosmonautes. The passage through Aldebaran Street is removed.

Timetable leaflet for line D

Line E

Diagram of line E
  • Change of route on the way back via rue Aristide Briand, serving the stops: "Union Commerciale" and "Louise"
  • Line E will now be assigned to platform 1 of Meaux station instead of platform 2.

See the timetable for line E

Line Es

Diagram of the Es line

Diagram of the Es line

  • The "Les Cottages" stop in Villenoy is cancelled. Middle school students living in this housing estate can refer to the "Marronniers" or "Rue de Lagny" stops, located 500m away on foot.

See the timetable for line Es

Qs Line

Scéma of the Qs line

Scéma of the Qs line

  • Two new stops have been created on the Qs line in the municipality of Poincy at the intersection of Avenue de la Victoire and the D17A:
    - The "Route de Poincy" stop, towards Collège Bois de l'Enclume
    - The "Rue du Général de Gaulle" stop, direction Avenue de Meaux
    These stops will offer more safety to users of the Qs line.

See the timetable for line Qs

Ks Line

Diagram of the Ks line

Diagram of the Ks line

  • The service to the Collège de la Dhuis on line Ks is cancelled as a result of a new sectorisation of pupils. The service to the Lycée Jean Vilar remains unchanged.

See the timetable for line Ks

Line 21sco

Diagram of lines 21 and 21sco

Diagram of lines 21 and 21sco

  • The service to the primary schools of Villemareuil and Boutigny is integrated into the special school circuit (CSS) 4206 and removed from line 21sco. The route and timetable remain unchanged. Boarding the CSS requires obtaining a Scol'R card.

Timetable for line 21sco

Diagram of line 4206

Diagram of line 4206

See the timetable for line 4206

Your Pays de Meaux TàD is changing its name for a new offer

The TàD zone P becomes the TàD Meaux ZI Poincy

The TàD zone R becomes the TàD Meaux Ouest

The TàD zone S becomes the TàD Meaux Est with new stopping points "Prévilliers" and "Magny-St-Loup" in the commune of Boutigny

See the timetable of the TàD Meaux ZI Poincy

See the timetable of the TàD Meaux Ouest

See the timetable of the TàD Meaux Est

And to find out + about your T&D it's here