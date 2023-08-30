Your Pays de Meaux TàD is changing its name for a new offer

The TàD zone P becomes the TàD Meaux ZI Poincy

The TàD zone R becomes the TàD Meaux Ouest

The TàD zone S becomes the TàD Meaux Est with new stopping points "Prévilliers" and "Magny-St-Loup" in the commune of Boutigny