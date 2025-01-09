Similar news

Lines 14 and 15
The routes of your 2 lines are simplified! From now on, the main terminus is located at Vernouillet-Verneuil station.
Line 14 connects the Collège Émile Zola in Vernouillet to the Vernouillet-Verneuil train station via the "Bourdillon" stop in Vernouillet and runs in both directions.
The list of stops served is accessible via the line diagram below:
Diagram of line 14
Line 15 serves the Avenue du Clos des Vignes in Vernouillet and the Côte Narbonne district in Verneuil-sur-Seine via the "Rond-Point Zola" stop.
You can consult the new diagram of line 15 below:
Diagram of line 15
Lines 23, 66 and X409
In order to improve regularity, new journey times and timetable adjustments have been implemented on lines 23, 66 and X409.
The new timetables for your lines can be consulted in the Getting around section of the Île-de-France Mobilités portal.
Have a good trip on our lines!