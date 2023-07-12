Similar news

Buses, even late at night!

Two evening services for guaranteed departures at Provins and Nangis stations

Two evening bus services guarantee departures in connection with the last trains, from Provins station and Nangis station.

The evening bus takes over from the regular evening lines during the week.

The principle is simple: without reservation, everyone can board the bus at Provins or Nangis station and indicates their stop to the driver, who adapts his route according to the customers in the vehicle.

Departures are guaranteed:

Connecting trains arriving from Paris to Provins at:

Arrival of the train at Provins station from Paris at 21:10: departure of the bus at 21:15

Arrival of the train at Provins station from Paris at 22:10: departure of the bus at 22:15

Connecting trains arriving from Paris to Nangis at:

Arrival of the train at Nangis station from Paris at 19:34: departure of the bus at 19:45

Arrival of the train at Nangis station from Paris at 20:34: departure of the bus at 20:45

Arrival of the train at Nangis station from Paris at 21:34: departure of the bus at 21:45

The services do not operate on weekends or public holidays.