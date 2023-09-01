Similar news

Montereau's Demand-Responsive Transport is now divided into 5 zones:

Zone 1 for the communes of La Grande-Paroisse, Echouboulains, Forges and Montereau-Fault-Yonne

Zone 2 for the municipalities of Laval-en-Brie, Salins, Saint-Germain-Laval and Courcelles-en-Bassée

Zone 3 for the municipalities of Cannes-Ecluse, Varennes-sur-Seine, Esmans, La Brosse-Montceaux and Montmachoux

Zone 4 for the municipalities of Noisy-Rudignon, Thoury-Ferottes, Voulx, Diant, Chevry-en-Sereine and Blennes

And a new Zone 5 specific to the municipalities of Marolles-sur-Seine, Barbey and Misy-sur-Yonne

Reservations can still be made by phone on 01 64 70 41 80 from Mondayto Thursday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

It is also possible to book 7 days a week and 24 hours a day online on the tad.iledefrance-mobilites.fr website or on the TàD IDF Mobilités application.

All tickets valid in Île-de-France are accepted on board and must be validated.