A new numbering for line 3
From 1 August 2023, your line will change number:
3A > 3
Modification of frequencies during peak and off-peak hours from Monday to Friday during the annual period:
- 12 to 15 minutes in the morning
- 30 minutes in the afternoon
- 20 minutes in the evening
The service to the Vinci and Berthelot stops is cancelled.
Line 9 improves its offer during peak hours and integrates the service to Annet-sur-Marne
From August 28, 2023, line 9 offers more buses in the evening with the creation of new trips between 8:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
A new stop will be served: the "Tourelles-Saint-Martin" stop in Annet-sur-Marne to guarantee a connection with the Tilleuls de Claye college and the schools of Mitry-Mory.
- 2 departures from Meaux in the morning
- 2 departures from Mitry-Claye station on Wednesday lunchtime
- 2 departures from Mitry-Claye in the evening
Line 12 redesigned to better serve schools
From August 28, 2023, line 12 offers better service to the Honoré de Balzac and Champ de Claye high schools
Ensure access to trains and schools, including during off-peak hours with line 17
From 28 August 2023, a bus every 30 minutes during peak hours, from Monday to Friday, to facilitate the connection with line K. During off-peak hours, the TàD takes over.
Improving the link between the stations of Mitry-Claye and Dammartin-Juilly-Saint-Mard with line 22
From 28 August 2023, line 22 will facilitate connections with line K and will connect Mitry-Claye station to Dammartin-Juilly-Saint-Mard station via the municipalities of Juilly, Thieux and Nantouillet every 30 minutes.
Extension of zone 3 of the Goële TàD
From August 28, 2023, zone 3 of the Goële TàD is extended to the municipalities of Charny, Gressy, Messy, Nantouillet, and Saint-Mesmes.
- Monday to Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Saturday, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
The TàD does not run on Sundays and public holidays.
More information and booking at: tad.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/
Serve the Villeparisis-Mitry le Neuf station and the shopping promenade with line 21
Your line 21 will serve the Shopping promenade in Claye-Souilly 7 days a week from Villeparisis.
- Saturday: every 30 minutes from 6:34 am to 11:34 pm
- Sunday : From 8:24 am to 9:04 pm
Strengthen access to Roissypole and Aéroville earlier in the morning and later in the evening with the 23
From 28 August 203, line 23 increased its amplitude in order to facilitate access to Aéroville and Roissypole on Saturdays.
- 4 departures from Aéroville are added between 21:40 and 23:10
- 5 departures from Villeparisis are added between 8:30 pm and 10:30 pm