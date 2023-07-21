From August 28, 2023, new on the lines of the Roissy Ouest territory

Published on

2 min reading

From 28 August, your bus lines are changing to facilitate travel on the Roissy Ouest territory

New on the lines in the Survilliers, Fosses, Saint-Witz and Marly-la-ville sector

Changes on line 9501

Line 9501 offers a new service on Sundays every hour from 6:35 a.m. to 7:50 p.m. between Survilliers-Fosses station and Roissypole station.

Check the timetable for your 9501 line valid from 28 August 2023

 -  4.3 MB

Creation of a new R9 line

The service between Survilliers-Fosses station and Plailly Vergers on line R2 is now provided by line R9

Changes on the R2 line

The service between Survilliers-Fosses station and Plailly Vergers is cancelled. The route of the R2 line will terminate at Survilliers-Fosses station.

The service to schools (Collège Stendhal and Lycée Baudelaire) is provided by the new R121 school line.

Consult the timetables of your R2 line valid from 28 August 2023

 -  1.3 MB

Creation of an R121 school line

Students will no longer have to take the R1 and R2 lines to get to their schools.

A brand new school line is created from September 4, 2023, which will serve the Collège de Stendhal in Fosses and the Lycée Charles Baudelaire in Fosses from the municipalities of Survilliers and Fosses.

Consult the timetables of your R121 line valid from 28 August 2023

 -  1.4 MB

Learn more about your R121 line

 -  386.9 KB

Changes on the R3 line

The R3 line adapts to the schedules of companies in the Marly-la-Ville industrial zone, with an increase in off-peak hours.

Consult the timetables of your R3 line valid from 28 August 2023

 -  624.6 KB

New on your lines 32, 12ZI and 11

Changes to Line 32

The service to the Aéroville Shopping Centre is cancelled during the week and maintained at weekends. Line 32 offers a bus every 20 minutes to get to Roissypole Station on weekdays.

Check the timetables for your line 32 valid from 28 August 2023

 -  778.9 KB

Changes to Line 12 ZI

Line 12 ZI will systematically serve the Goussainville station and connects the industrial areas of Goussainville to the RER D in less than 10 minutes.

Consult the timetables of your 12 ZI line valid from 28 August 2023

 -  554.0 KB

Changes to line 11

Line 11 improves the offer at lunchtime, with a bus every 10 minutes between 11:20 am and 12:20 pm in the direction of Saint-Denis and between 12:40 and 1:40 pm in the direction of Goussainville.

3 races are added at the end of the evening rush hour (one start at 7:24 p.m., one at 7:48 p.m. and the last at 8:12 p.m. in the direction of Goussainville)

Find all the news of your territory on Twitter from August 28: @RoissyO_IDFM