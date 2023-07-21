New on the lines in the Survilliers, Fosses, Saint-Witz and Marly-la-ville sector
Changes on line 9501
Line 9501 offers a new service on Sundays every hour from 6:35 a.m. to 7:50 p.m. between Survilliers-Fosses station and Roissypole station.
Creation of a new R9 line
The service between Survilliers-Fosses station and Plailly Vergers on line R2 is now provided by line R9
Changes on the R2 line
The service between Survilliers-Fosses station and Plailly Vergers is cancelled. The route of the R2 line will terminate at Survilliers-Fosses station.
The service to schools (Collège Stendhal and Lycée Baudelaire) is provided by the new R121 school line.
Creation of an R121 school line
Students will no longer have to take the R1 and R2 lines to get to their schools.
A brand new school line is created from September 4, 2023, which will serve the Collège de Stendhal in Fosses and the Lycée Charles Baudelaire in Fosses from the municipalities of Survilliers and Fosses.
Changes on the R3 line
The R3 line adapts to the schedules of companies in the Marly-la-Ville industrial zone, with an increase in off-peak hours.
New on your lines 32, 12ZI and 11
Changes to Line 32
The service to the Aéroville Shopping Centre is cancelled during the week and maintained at weekends. Line 32 offers a bus every 20 minutes to get to Roissypole Station on weekdays.
Changes to Line 12 ZI
Line 12 ZI will systematically serve the Goussainville station and connects the industrial areas of Goussainville to the RER D in less than 10 minutes.
Changes to line 11
Line 11 improves the offer at lunchtime, with a bus every 10 minutes between 11:20 am and 12:20 pm in the direction of Saint-Denis and between 12:40 and 1:40 pm in the direction of Goussainville.
3 races are added at the end of the evening rush hour (one start at 7:24 p.m., one at 7:48 p.m. and the last at 8:12 p.m. in the direction of Goussainville)