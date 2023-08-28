Similar news

From 4 September, some of your lines will be adjusted to better adapt to your mobility needs.

Express Line 46

Join Melun from Monday to Sunday with 9 additional departures!

Line A

The route of line A is simplified by systematically serving the same districts in both directions, in particular the stops in the city centre / lower town of Montereau.

On the other hand, line A no longer serves the ZI des Clomarts, which is now served by the TàD Montereau.

In the evening, the last departure from Montereau station is scheduled for 10 p.m. The new Evening Bus takes over until midnight.

Line B

No changes. The offer remains identical to the usual hours from Monday to Saturday.

Line C

No changes. The offer remains identical to the usual hours from Monday to Saturday.

Line E

No changes. The offer remains identical to the usual hours from Monday to Friday.

Line F

A new departure is added in the evening from "Forges – Bourg" at 5:07 p.m. to Montereau station, from Monday to Friday, during the school term.

Line G

The stops "Rue de la Garenne", "Salle des Fêtes" and "Bas Clos" now take you to La Grande-Paroisse station from Monday to Friday:

• In connection with the morning trains to Melun / Paris from 7:06 am and 8:34 am*

• In connection with the evening trains from Melun / Paris at 6:18 p.m., 6:50 p.m. and 7:50 p.m.

* The connection with the 8:34 a.m. train only runs during school periods

Line I

The Saturday service is now by reservation thanks to the TàD Montereau. By reservation, leave and come back whenever you want!

Line L

No changes. The offer remains identical to the usual hours from Monday to Friday.

EMPLET Line

The EMPLET line now has an identical route for the outward and return journeys, saving time to Bréau every day of the year. As a result, the "Châtelet" stops are moved to "Rue de Varennes" at 250 meters, "Château" to "La Faiencerie" at 120 meters, "Léo Lagrange" at 450 meters.

In the evening, you can now enjoy the restaurants and the cinema without constraint!

Line 15

This line, which operates only during the school period from Monday to Friday, now offers its last departure from Montereau station at 6:30 p.m. by reservation.

Line 19

No changes. The offer remains identical to the usual hours every day of the year.