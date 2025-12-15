No more buses between Vélizy 2 and Université Paris-Saclay with line 9108!

From Vélizy 2 to Université Paris-Saclay, the transport offer is reinforced with a departure every 12 minutes between 7 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. This makes it possible to offer more capacity for journeys made in the morning towards the Plateau de Saclay.

Please note that some races will terminate at the Université Paris-Saclay stop, check the timetable if you are going in the direction of Polytechnique Vauve or Mairie des Ulis.

The line's travel times have also been adjusted to better take into account the traffic hazards of the N118, which is regularly congested.