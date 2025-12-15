No more buses between Vélizy 2 and Université Paris-Saclay with line 9108!
From Vélizy 2 to Université Paris-Saclay, the transport offer is reinforced with a departure every 12 minutes between 7 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. This makes it possible to offer more capacity for journeys made in the morning towards the Plateau de Saclay.
Please note that some races will terminate at the Université Paris-Saclay stop, check the timetable if you are going in the direction of Polytechnique Vauve or Mairie des Ulis.
The line's travel times have also been adjusted to better take into account the traffic hazards of the N118, which is regularly congested.
In Courtabœuf, there are always more buses!
Since 22 April 2025, lines 4602, 4621 and 4622 have been serving the Courtaboeuf business park in a more readable way and with an enhanced offer. After a few months of operation, two adjustments are proposed in weekday mornings on lines 4602 and 4621.
In the morning before 6 a.m., line 4602 is very busy in the direction of Massy-Palaiseau. To meet this demand and improve travel conditions for passengers, 2 trips are added at 4:45 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. This allows for a 15-minute interval between 4:30 and 6 a.m. In the direction of the Ulis 2 shopping center, 1 trip is added.
Line 4621 also benefits from 2 additional trips in the morning to the Ulis 2 shopping center. This makes it possible to improve access to the Courtaboeuf business park and to offer the possibility of arriving before 6 a.m. in the Courtaboeuf south - Parana sector.
Reinforcements of the offer also for school lines
After the implementation on November 3, 2025 of two additional trips on line 4614 for the Joseph BARA college (Palaiseau), the reinforcement of line 4659 serving the Alain Founier college (Orsay) is planned with the implementation of an additional vehicle for the outings on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at 4:15 p.m. and 5:15 p.m.,
In addition, line 4644 also benefits from an increase in evening service to Laboratoires. With 8 additional trips and a last departure at 8:30 p.m. from Massy-Palaiseau, line 4644 allows the inhabitants of Villejust and Nozay to return in the evening. In the direction of Massy-Palaiseau, the interval will be 12 minutes between two passages.
Adjustment of travel times for better regularity
In order to guarantee timetables adapted to traffic conditions, the travel times of several lines are reviewed from 5 January.
This concerns the lines:
- 4605
- 4606
- 4609
- 4613
- 4617
- 9105
- and regular school lines (4651, 4653, 4657, 4660, 4661, 4662, 4663, 4664, 4670, 4671, 4672, 4673, 4674). The opening hours at the establishments (arrivals in the morning and departures at noon or in the afternoon) are unchanged. Only stop times are adjusted.
Opening of the new multimodal hub in Saint-Michel-sur-Orge
After the redevelopment of the Jouy-en-Josas hub served by line 4609, the redevelopment work on the Saint-Michel-sur-Orge hub is coming to an end. The project will improve the conditions of access to the station for all types of transport.
The movement of pedestrians, buses and bicycles is prioritized and facilitated by the requalification of many public spaces and the installation of dedicated facilities.
The current stop of lines 4641, 4642 and 4643 located on the square will be moved to the new multimodal hub (towards Massy-Palaiseau).
The stop in the direction of the Piscine de Sainte-Geneviève-des-Bois is unchanged.
Work information point
The territory is experiencing a lot of work, which impacts traffic conditions and can cause delays.
This is particularly the case for the work on the Corbeville interchange (Orsay) which began in mid-November and will last 3 years. On the N118, the slow vehicle lane was neutralised between Orsay and Christ de Saclay (towards Paris). The speed limit has also been lowered to 70km/h. This is causing delays on lines 4617, 4627, 9105 and 9108 in particular.
