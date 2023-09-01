Similar news

Two new evening services for guaranteed departures at Montereau station

Two evening bus services are set up from 4 September from Montereau station.

The evening bus takes over from the regular lines in the evening

The principle is simple: without reservation, everyone can board the bus at Montereau station and indicates their stop to the driver, who adapts his route according to the customers in the vehicle.

Departures are guaranteed:

North Zone, towards Montereau (departures from platform 9)

Arrival of the train at Montereau station from Paris at 22:44: departure of the bus at 22:55

Arrival of the train at Montereau station from Paris at 23:45: departure of the bus at 23:55

South zone, towards Varennes-sur-Seine and Cannes-Ecluse (departures from platform 4)

Arrival of the train at Montereau station from Paris at 20:46: departure of the bus at 20:55

Arrival of the train at Montereau station from Paris at 21:44: departure of the bus at 21:55

Arrival of the train at Montereau station from Paris at 22:44: departure of the bus at 22:55

Arrival of the train at Montereau station from Paris at 23:46: departure of the bus at 23:55

The service operates in both areas from Monday to Sunday.

HOW TO USE

At Montereau station, I get on the buses

I validate my ticket

I indicate to the driver my alight stop

The driver adapts his itinerary according to the passengers' requests

This service operates without reservation and all transport tickets from the Île-de-France Mobilités network are accepted.

Montereau Evening Bus Flyer