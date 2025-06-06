Similar news

Soon two new bicycle parking areas in the municipalities of Morsang-sur-Orge and Viry-Châtillon!

Two new bicycle parking spaces are to be found soon in your territory of Cœur d'Essonne on June 16, 2025.

Two bicycle parking spaces are soon to be found in your territory of Cœur d'Essonne in the municipalities of Morsang-sur-Orge and Viry-Châtillon with closed, secure spaces accessible by subscription.

Notice to everyday cyclists, Sunday cyclists or those in whom a new passion could be born, from June 16, 2025, find spaces to park your bike and promote greener travel to your bus or station thanks to:

  • Secure lockers accessible 24/7;
  • 40 spaces available in each bicycle parking area.

How does it work?

Subscribe to a daily, monthly or annual subscription and access bike parking with your Navigo or Navigo Easy.

Without delay, free travel will be offered to passengers with a valid annual subscription.

To subscribe, click on the link below:

