Similar news

Two bicycle parking spaces are soon to be found in your territory of Cœur d'Essonne in the municipalities of Morsang-sur-Orge and Viry-Châtillon with closed, secure spaces accessible by subscription.

Notice to everyday cyclists, Sunday cyclists or those in whom a new passion could be born, from June 16, 2025, find spaces to park your bike and promote greener travel to your bus or station thanks to: