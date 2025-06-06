Similar news

Two bicycle parking spaces are soon to be found in your territory of Cœur d'Essonne in the municipalities of Morsang-sur-Orge and Viry-Châtillon with closed, secure spaces accessible by subscription.
Notice to everyday cyclists, Sunday cyclists or those in whom a new passion could be born, from June 16, 2025, find spaces to park your bike and promote greener travel to your bus or station thanks to:
- Secure lockers accessible 24/7;
- 40 spaces available in each bicycle parking area.
How does it work?
Subscribe to a daily, monthly or annual subscription and access bike parking with your Navigo or Navigo Easy.
Without delay, free travel will be offered to passengers with a valid annual subscription.