Similar news

What is the advantage?

Located directly at Cergy Préfecture station, the Transport Shop is ideally located to allow you to quickly find your lost personal belongings.

How to do it?

You can call our in-store agents directly on 01 34 42 75 15 with your request, or send your request via the contact form.

You will then have to go to the Transport Shop with your identity document (a third party can come and collect the object):

Monday to Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 7:45 p.m.

to from to Saturday from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm

