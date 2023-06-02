Similar news

New on your lines in Tremblay-en-France and Villepinte!

Lines 39, 45, 619, 642, T'bus 1, T'bus 2 and T'bus 3 will operate from 17 July 2023.

From 17 July 2023, Île-de-France Mobilités is strengthening the bus service in the Terres d'Envol area with:

  • A reinforced connection to metros 5 and 7, T1 and T4, RER B and E for a better link to Paris
  • More direct and faster journeys for your trips to commercial and business areas

Major lines to get to the RER and metros

Reinforcement on the 3 major lines of the territory for a better service of heavy modes with buses every 6 to 8 minutes from 6:30 am to 9 am and from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, from Monday to Friday.

  • Line 15 : Villepinte Gare du Vert Galant <> Gare d'Aulnay-sous-Bois
  • Line 609 : Villepinte <> La Courneuve station 8 May 1945
  • Line 615 : Villepinte <> Bobigny Pablo Picasso station

Line 39 : Gare du Vert-Galant <> Aéroport CDG1 Gare de Roissypôle

  • A bus every 20 minutes, all day, from Monday to Friday
  • A more direct and faster link between the RER B stations of Vert-Galant, Parc des Expositions and CDG1 Roissypôle Airport

Line 45 : Gare du Vert-Galant <> Gare du Blanc-Mesnil

  • A bus every 15 minutes, all day, from Monday to Saturday

Line 619 : Vert-Galant <> station Sevran Beaudottes station

  • A bus every 12 minutes, from 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Monday to Friday
  • A new connection to the RER B station in Sevran Beaudottes
  • A new access to the Ballanger Hospital, the Parc de la Noue, the town hall and the administrative centre of Villepinte

Line 642 : Villepinte <> Tremblay-en-France Jaurès station

  • A bus every 12 minutes, from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Monday to Friday
  • Direct access to the Vert-Galant and Villepinte RER B stations
  • Direct access adapted to the opening hours of Vaujours schools
  • A new service to the Segro Logistics Park business park, with the resumption of the stops of the old line 617

T'bus line 1 : Gare du Vert Galant <> Roissy-en-France Route de l'Arpenteur

  • A bus every 20 minutes, all day, from Monday to Friday
  • A more direct link between the RER B stations of Vert-Galant and CDG1 Airport Roissypôle station
  • An extension to the technical and maintenance areas of the Paris-Roissy Charles de Gaulle airport area with the resumption of the route of the former line 349, between the Roissypôle and "Route de l'Arpenteur" stops

T'bus line 2: Gare du Vert Galant <> Gare du Parc des Expositions

  • A bus every 20 minutes, all day, from Monday to Friday
  • A more direct link between the RER B, Vert-Galant and Parc des Expositions stations

T'bus line 3: Tremblay-en-France Gare du Vert Galant via Salengro OR Albert Thomas

  • A bus every 15 minutes, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday to Friday
  • From the Vert-Galant Sud: the Vert-Galant RER B station can be reached in less than 10 minutes
  • Direct access adapted to the opening hours of the Lycée Léonard de Vinci in Tremblay-en-France

Join the Paris Nord 2 shopping center:

  • With line 39, in less than 20 minutes from "Fontaine Mallet" to Villepinte

Join the Aéroville shopping centre:

  • With the T'bus line 1, in less than 20 minutes from "Les Cottages" in Tremblay-en-France
  • With line 39, in nearly 30 minutes from "Fontaine Mallet" to Villepinte

Find here the details of the developments and the zone plan

The timetables will soon be updated in the Getting Around section.

For more information and to follow the news of your network, follow us on Twitter: @Envol_IDFM

Customer service: 01 60 42 53 75

Find here the sector plan for all the lines in the Terres d'Envol territory

