Similar news

Routes 43, 45, 607, 616 and 617 will operate from 17 July 2023.

From 17 July 2023, Île-de-France Mobilités is strengthening the bus service in the Terres d'Envol area with:

  • A reinforced connection to metros 5 and 7, T1 and T4, RER B and E for a better link to Paris
  • More direct and faster journeys for your trips to commercial and business areas

Major lines to get to the RER and metros

Reinforcement on the 3 major lines of the territory for a better service of heavy modes with buses every 6 to 8 minutes from 6:30 am to 9 am and from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, from Monday to Friday.

  • Line 15 : Villepinte Gare du Vert Galant <> Gare d'Aulnay-sous-Bois
  • Line 609 : Villepinte <> La Courneuve station 8 May 1945
  • Line 615 : Villepinte <> Bobigny Pablo Picasso station

Line 43: Aulnay-sous-Bois <> station CDG1 airport Roissypôle station

  • A bus every 20 minutes, all day, from Monday to Friday
  • A new link with the RER B and the T4 at Aulnay-sous-Bois station and the RER B at the Parc des Expositions de Villepinte station

Line 45 : Gare du Vert-Galant <> Gare du Blanc-Mesnil

  • A bus every 15 minutes, all day, from Monday to Saturday

Line 607: La Courneuve 8 May 1945 <> Aulnay-sous-Bois Ballanger Hospital

  • A bus every 12 minutes, from 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Monday to Friday
  • Simplified access to Ballanger Hospital with a stop directly in front of the main entrance

Line 616 : Bondy <> Aulnay-sous-Bois CC O'Parinor station

  • A bus every 12 minutes, from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Monday to Friday
  • A specific service to the Garonor business park with the resumption of the stops of the old line 627
  • A more direct and faster connection between Aulnay-sous-Bois station and the O'Parinor shopping centre

Line 617 : Aulnay-sous-Bois <> station Sevran Beaudottes station

  • A bus every 12 minutes, from 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday to Friday.
  • A new service to the RER B station in Aulnay-sous-Bois from the Gros Saule district with the resumption of the stops of the old line 44

Join the Aéroville shopping centre:

  • With line 43, in nearly 30 minutes from "Soleil Levant" to Aulnay-sous-Bois

Join the O'Parinor shopping centre:

  • With line 45, in 15 minutes from "Gros Saule" to Aulnay-sous-Bois
  • With line 616, in 20 minutes from the RER B station in Aulnay-sous-Bois

The timetables will soon be updated in the Getting Around section.

