Similar news

From 17 July 2023, Île-de-France Mobilités is strengthening the bus service in the Terres d'Envol area with:
- A reinforced connection to metros 5 and 7, T1 and T4, RER B and E for a better link to Paris
- More direct and faster journeys for your trips to commercial and business areas
Major lines to get to the RER and metros
Reinforcement on the 3 major lines of the territory for a better service of heavy modes with buses every 6 to 8 minutes from 6:30 am to 9 am and from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, from Monday to Friday.
- Line 15 : Villepinte Gare du Vert Galant <> Gare d'Aulnay-sous-Bois
- Line 609 : Villepinte <> La Courneuve station 8 May 1945
- Line 615 : Villepinte <> Bobigny Pablo Picasso station
New on your lines in Aulnay-sous-Bois, Sevran and Le Blanc-Mesnil:
Line 43: Aulnay-sous-Bois <> station CDG1 airport Roissypôle station
- A bus every 20 minutes, all day, from Monday to Friday
- A new link with the RER B and the T4 at Aulnay-sous-Bois station and the RER B at the Parc des Expositions de Villepinte station
Line 45 : Gare du Vert-Galant <> Gare du Blanc-Mesnil
- A bus every 15 minutes, all day, from Monday to Saturday
Line 607: La Courneuve 8 May 1945 <> Aulnay-sous-Bois Ballanger Hospital
- A bus every 12 minutes, from 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Monday to Friday
- Simplified access to Ballanger Hospital with a stop directly in front of the main entrance
Line 616 : Bondy <> Aulnay-sous-Bois CC O'Parinor station
- A bus every 12 minutes, from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Monday to Friday
- A specific service to the Garonor business park with the resumption of the stops of the old line 627
- A more direct and faster connection between Aulnay-sous-Bois station and the O'Parinor shopping centre
Line 617 : Aulnay-sous-Bois <> station Sevran Beaudottes station
- A bus every 12 minutes, from 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday to Friday.
- A new service to the RER B station in Aulnay-sous-Bois from the Gros Saule district with the resumption of the stops of the old line 44
Join the Aéroville shopping centre:
- With line 43, in nearly 30 minutes from "Soleil Levant" to Aulnay-sous-Bois
Join the O'Parinor shopping centre:
- With line 45, in 15 minutes from "Gros Saule" to Aulnay-sous-Bois
- With line 616, in 20 minutes from the RER B station in Aulnay-sous-Bois
The timetables will soon be updated in the Getting Around section.
