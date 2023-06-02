Similar news

From 17 July 2023, Île-de-France Mobilités is strengthening the bus service in the Terres d'Envol area with:
- A reinforced connection to metros 5 and 7, T1 and T4, RER B and E for a better link to Paris
- More direct and faster journeys for your trips to commercial and business areas
Major lines to get to the RER and metros
Reinforcement on the 3 major lines of the territory for a better service of heavy modes with buses every 6 to 8 minutes from 6:30 am to 9 am and from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, from Monday to Friday.
- Line 15 : Villepinte Gare du Vert Galant <> Gare d'Aulnay-sous-Bois
- Line 609 : Villepinte <> La Courneuve station 8 May 1945
- Line 615 : Villepinte <> Bobigny Pablo Picasso station
Join the Aéroville shopping centre:
- With line 43, in nearly 30 minutes from "Soleil Levant" to Aulnay-sous-Bois
- Take the line T'bus 1, in less than 20 minutes from "Les Cottages" to Tremblay-en-France
- With line 39, in nearly 30 minutes from "Fontaine Mallet" to Villepinte
Join the Paris Nord 2 shopping center:
- With line 39, in almost 20 minutes from "Fontaine Mallet" to Villepinte
Join the O'Parinor shopping centre:
- With line 45, in 15 minutes from "Gros Saule" to Aulnay-sous-Bois
- With line 616, in 20 minutes from the RER B station in Aulnay-sous-Bois
The timetables will soon be updated in the Getting Around section.
For more information and to follow the news of your network, follow us on Twitter: @Envol_IDFM
Customer service: 01 60 42 53 75