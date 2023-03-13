Similar news

FAST AND DURABLE INSTALLATION
A true dynamic information carrier, the E-Paper is a new generation ecological display using the innovative technology of e-readers. It is powered by renewable energy, thanks to a solar panel that recharges an integrated battery. This solution, which can be easily integrated into existing billboards, greatly reduces the environmental impact compared to current kiosks.
REAL-TIME CONNECTED INFORMATION
Integrating a 3G/4G communication system, this system allows passengers to know, in real time, the next two passages at their stop and offers them the possibility to:
- Disseminate up-to-date information during traffic disruptions,
- Promote commercial actions or disseminate news in a flexible and responsive manner.
WHERE CAN I FIND THE "E-PAPER" TERMINALS IN THE ARGENTEUIL BOUCLES DE SEINE AREA?
Will this new passenger information medium be available at the following main stops and transfer points?
Argenteuil
- Argenteuil station – Line 1
- Argenteuil station – Line 2
- Argenteuil station – Line 4
- Argenteuil station – Line 6
- Argenteuil Station – Line 7
- Argenteuil station – Line 8
- Argenteuil Station – Line 9
- Argenteuil station – Line 18
- Val d'Argenteuil Station – Line 1 to Argenteuil
- Val d'Argenteuil station – Line 1 to Sartrouville
- Val d'Argenteuil station – Line 8 to Argenteuil / Bezons
- Val d'Argenteuil Station – Line 8 to Val d'Argenteuil
- Val d'Argenteuil station – Line 34 to Argenteuil / Bezons
- Val d'Argenteuil Station – Line 34 to Val d'Argenteuil
- Susan
- City Hall
- Town Hall 2
- Town Hall 3
- Champguérin
- Val Notre Dame
- Val Notre Dame 2
- Place François Rabelais
- Place François Rabelais 2
Bezons
- Bezons Bridge
- Bezons Bridge 2
Bougival
- Bougival Station – Line D
Chatou
- Chatou-Croissy Nord station – Lines E M T 12
- Chatou-Croissy South Station - Lines D E
- Renoir
Cormeilles
- Cormeilles-en-Parisis railway station
Enghien
- Enghien-les-Bains station – Line 7
Coal
- Houilles station – Line A
- Houilles station – Lines C P
- Houilles station – Line K
- Houilles station – Line L
- Houilles station – Line 4
- Houilles station – Line 6
- Houilles station – Line 34
- Houilles station – H J lines
Le Vésinet
- Vésinet-Le Pecq station – Line M
- Vésinet-Le Pecq station – Lines 20 G
- Vésinet-Le Pecq station – Lines A C
- Vésinet-Le Pecq station – Line F
- Vésinet-Le Pecq station – Lines E M
Maisons-Laffitte
- Maisons-Laffitte station – Line 2
- Maisons-Laffitte station – Line 6
- Maisons-Laffitte station – Line 12
Sartrouville
- Sartrouville station – Lines B G S1
- Sartrouville station – Line 5
- Sartrouville station – Line 9
- Sartrouville station – Line 1
- Tray