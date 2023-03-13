Similar news

E-PAPER: PASSENGER INFORMATION GAINS IN QUALITY

The Argenteuil Boucles de Seine region is rolling out a new, innovative and responsible passenger information system: the "e-paper"!

FAST AND DURABLE INSTALLATION

A true dynamic information carrier, the E-Paper is a new generation ecological display using the innovative technology of e-readers. It is powered by renewable energy, thanks to a solar panel that recharges an integrated battery. This solution, which can be easily integrated into existing billboards, greatly reduces the environmental impact compared to current kiosks.

REAL-TIME CONNECTED INFORMATION

Integrating a 3G/4G communication system, this system allows passengers to know, in real time, the next two passages at their stop and offers them the possibility to:

  • Disseminate up-to-date information during traffic disruptions,
  • Promote commercial actions or disseminate news in a flexible and responsive manner.

WHERE CAN I FIND THE "E-PAPER" TERMINALS IN THE ARGENTEUIL BOUCLES DE SEINE AREA?

Will this new passenger information medium be available at the following main stops and transfer points?

Argenteuil

  • Argenteuil station – Line 1
  • Argenteuil station – Line 2
  • Argenteuil station – Line 4
  • Argenteuil station – Line 6
  • Argenteuil Station – Line 7
  • Argenteuil station – Line 8
  • Argenteuil Station – Line 9
  • Argenteuil station – Line 18
  • Val d'Argenteuil Station – Line 1 to Argenteuil
  • Val d'Argenteuil station – Line 1 to Sartrouville
  • Val d'Argenteuil station – Line 8 to Argenteuil / Bezons
  • Val d'Argenteuil Station – Line 8 to Val d'Argenteuil
  • Val d'Argenteuil station – Line 34 to Argenteuil / Bezons
  • Val d'Argenteuil Station – Line 34 to Val d'Argenteuil
  • Susan
  • City Hall
  • Town Hall 2
  • Town Hall 3
  • Champguérin
  • Val Notre Dame
  • Val Notre Dame 2
  • Place François Rabelais
  • Place François Rabelais 2

Bezons

  • Bezons Bridge
  • Bezons Bridge 2

Bougival

  • Bougival Station – Line D

Chatou

  • Chatou-Croissy Nord station – Lines E M T 12
  • Chatou-Croissy South Station - Lines D E
  • Renoir

Cormeilles

  • Cormeilles-en-Parisis railway station

Enghien

  • Enghien-les-Bains station – Line 7

Coal

  • Houilles station – Line A
  • Houilles station – Lines C P
  • Houilles station – Line K
  • Houilles station – Line L
  • Houilles station – Line 4
  • Houilles station – Line 6
  • Houilles station – Line 34
  • Houilles station – H J lines

Le Vésinet

  • Vésinet-Le Pecq station – Line M
  • Vésinet-Le Pecq station – Lines 20 G
  • Vésinet-Le Pecq station – Lines A C
  • Vésinet-Le Pecq station – Line F
  • Vésinet-Le Pecq station – Lines E M

Maisons-Laffitte

  • Maisons-Laffitte station – Line 2
  • Maisons-Laffitte station – Line 6
  • Maisons-Laffitte station – Line 12

Sartrouville

  • Sartrouville station – Lines B G S1
  • Sartrouville station – Line 5
  • Sartrouville station – Line 9
  • Sartrouville station – Line 1
  • Tray

