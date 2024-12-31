Creation of a temporary stop in Saint-Germain-en-Laye near the schools in the city centre.

A new temporary stop "Place Royale / Gambetta" has been set up in Saint-Germain-en-Laye, only for journeys from Maisons-Laffitte. This new stop allows schoolchildren going to the schools in the city centre (Roby, Debussy, Jeanne d'Albret and Saint-Erembert) to save time.

In the other direction, departures from Saint-Germain-en-Laye are maintained at the usual stop Gare de Saint-Germain-en-Laye.