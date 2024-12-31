Diversion of the route due to works on Boulevard Paymal in Le Mesnil-le-Roi
Due to the works that will take place on Boulevard Paymal until December 2025, line 2 is diverted in both directions. The "Château du Val " and "Strasbourg Paymal" stops are cancelled and moved to the "Strasbourg Curie" stop. This diversion leads to longer travel times on your line
Adjustments to your schedules to better fit your diversion route
Your line's schedules are adjusted to account for additional travel times related to the works. In addition, in order to better meet your needs, departures from Maisons-Laffitte in the morning are brought forward to respect the entrance times of the schools.
Creation of a temporary stop in Saint-Germain-en-Laye near the schools in the city centre.
A new temporary stop "Place Royale / Gambetta" has been set up in Saint-Germain-en-Laye, only for journeys from Maisons-Laffitte. This new stop allows schoolchildren going to the schools in the city centre (Roby, Debussy, Jeanne d'Albret and Saint-Erembert) to save time.
In the other direction, departures from Saint-Germain-en-Laye are maintained at the usual stop Gare de Saint-Germain-en-Laye.
New route to the Lycée International from Maisons-Laffitte
The route to the Lycée International from Maisons-Laffitte is modified in the morning. The route will now pass through the Route du Pecq, the Quai Voltaire, the D186 and the N13. Thus, the direction of service to the schools was changed: the bus served the Notre-Dame, Leonardo da Vinci stops, then the Lycée International.
More buses during off-peak hours and in the evening
In order to better meet your transport needs, three additional round trips are created in the evening, until 10:30 p.m., from the stations of Maisons-Laffitte and Saint-Germain-en-Laye. In addition, additional runs have been added in the middle of the day.