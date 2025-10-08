Similar news

A redesigned and strengthened transport offer

Line 3741:

The establishment of a new service south of Savigny-le-Temple.

The resumption of service to the hamlet of Noisement and the Ecomusée stop of the old line 3744.

The service to the Cesson station, the Grand Parc college and now the city center of Savigny-le-Temple.

The creation of a new "Roselière" stop.

The line runs from Monday to Friday between 5:30 a.m. and 8:20 p.m.

A frequency of 15 to 20 minutes between 6:40 am and 8:30 am and between 5:45 pm and 6:35 pm and every 30 minutes the rest of the day.

Line 3736:

A new suburban service in Cesson thanks to the new Roselière stop

A simplified route with the transfer of the service to Noisement and the Ecomusée to line 3741.