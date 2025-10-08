Similar news

From 5 January 2026, your bus lines in the Sénart area of the Île-de-France Mobilités network will evolve to improve the transport offer, adapt the lines to the needs of passengers and facilitate travel.
Evolution line 3741
A redesigned and strengthened transport offer
Line 3741:
The establishment of a new service south of Savigny-le-Temple.
The resumption of service to the hamlet of Noisement and the Ecomusée stop of the old line 3744.
The service to the Cesson station, the Grand Parc college and now the city center of Savigny-le-Temple.
The creation of a new "Roselière" stop.
The line runs from Monday to Friday between 5:30 a.m. and 8:20 p.m.
A frequency of 15 to 20 minutes between 6:40 am and 8:30 am and between 5:45 pm and 6:35 pm and every 30 minutes the rest of the day.
Line 3736:
A new suburban service in Cesson thanks to the new Roselière stop
A simplified route with the transfer of the service to Noisement and the Ecomusée to line 3741.
Evolutions of lines 3726 and 3727
Line 3726:
A more direct route to Lieusaint-Moissy station.
A better connection between the ZAC Chanteloup in Moissy-Cramayel and the Lieusaint-Moissy station.
4 additional buses per day during peak hours with a 30-minute run from 6:50 am to 1:25 pm and from 7:10 pm to 8:05 pm.
Line 3727:
No more buses between Lieusaint station and the ZAC du Levant and Château d'Eau with a passage every 30 minutes between 5:45 am and 9:00 am and between 4:45 pm and 7:30 pm and every hour the rest of the day.
Line 3735:
The extension of the line to the A5 car park in Moissy-Cramayel, serving three stops in the business park.
A new service passing through the Hamlet of Ourdy and the retirement home of Réau.
An increased frequency with a bus every 30 minutes during peak hours and a bus every hour during off-peak hours, and on Saturdays.
The service to the former "Centre pénitencier" stop is moved to the "Plessis Picard" stop.
A frequency of 30 minutes on weekdays from 6:15 a.m. to 7:50 a.m. and from 4:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. and every hour the rest of the day as well as on Saturdays from 6:45 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.