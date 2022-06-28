Similar news

From August 1, 2022, on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturdays all day, lines 201/202, 205, 206, 208 will run by reservation.
Map showing the different lines within the perimeter of the Val d'Essonne Community of Municipalities benefit from Demand-Responsive Transport
Lines 201 and 202
In Demand-Responsive Transport, the routes of lines 201 and 202 are merged, between the station of Brétigny-sur-Orge and the municipality of Itteville.
During the week, Transport à la Demande offers 3 trips per direction:
- From Brétigny-sur-Orge train station: 10:44 am, 12:57 pm, 3:25 pm
- From Collège Doisneau: 09:38, 11:51, 14:19
On Saturdays, buses run by reservation from 8:30 a.m. to 7:05 p.m.
Line 205
New terminus: all trips on line 205 to and from Bouray station (Lardy) are extended to Guigneville-sur-Essonne (Gendarmerie stop).
Journeys between Vayres-sur-Essonne (Mairie stop) and Guigneville-sur-Essonne (Gendarmerie stop) switch to Transport on Demand.
On weekdays, 1 trip per hour in each direction:
- In the direction of Bouray station: first departure at 10:32 am (Gendarmerie stop), last departure at 2:44 pm
- From Bouray station: first departure at 9:53 am, last departure at 3:29 pm.
In Demand-Responsive Transport, one in two trips offers service to the municipality of Baulne.
On Saturdays, line 205 runs by reservation from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Line 206
In Demand-Responsive Transport, the routes of lines 206A and 206B are merged (passing through the city centre of La-Ferté-Alais and then towards the municipality of D'Huison-Longueville), the route is extended to the municipality of Orveau.
During the week, Transport à la Demande offers 3 trips per direction:
- From Bouray train station (Lardy): 10:32 am, 12:48 pm, 2:49 pm
- From Orveau: 09:21, 11:42, 13:48
On Saturdays, buses run by reservation from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Line 208
On weekdays, about 1 trip every 1h30 per direction and sub-line (208A and 208B):
- Start of the T&D service at 9:20 am from Auvernaux (208A), and 9:54 am from Ormoy (208B)
- Last TtoD departure at 3:55 pm from Echarcon (208A) and 4:11 pm from Champcueil (208B)
On Saturdays, buses run by reservation from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
To book, it's simple!
Visit the tad.idfmobilites.fr website or download the Ile-de-FranceMobilités T&D app on your smartphone. All you have to do iscreate your account, selectyour line and enter the information ofyour journey: timetable, desired boarding and descent stops.
You can also contact us by phone on 09 70 80 96 63 from Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
