Similar news

In Demand-Responsive Transport, the routes of lines 201 and 202 are merged, between the station of Brétigny-sur-Orge and the municipality of Itteville.

During the week, Transport à la Demande offers 3 trips per direction:

From Brétigny-sur-Orge train station: 10:44 am, 12:57 pm, 3:25 pm

From Collège Doisneau: 09:38, 11:51, 14:19

On Saturdays, buses run by reservation from 8:30 a.m. to 7:05 p.m.