Similar news

Book, we'll pick you up!

Published on

2 min reading

The Demand-Responsive Transport offer is evolving within the perimeter of the Val d'Essonne Community of Municipalities!

From August 1, 2022, on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturdays all day, lines 201/202, 205, 206, 208 will run by reservation.

Mapping of Demand-Responsive Transport on the CCVE Perimeter
CCVE perimeter T&D mapping

Map showing the different lines within the perimeter of the Val d'Essonne Community of Municipalities benefit from Demand-Responsive Transport

Lines 201 and 202

In Demand-Responsive Transport, the routes of lines 201 and 202 are merged, between the station of Brétigny-sur-Orge and the municipality of Itteville.

During the week, Transport à la Demande offers 3 trips per direction:

  • From Brétigny-sur-Orge train station: 10:44 am, 12:57 pm, 3:25 pm
  • From Collège Doisneau: 09:38, 11:51, 14:19

On Saturdays, buses run by reservation from 8:30 a.m. to 7:05 p.m.

Line 205

New terminus: all trips on line 205 to and from Bouray station (Lardy) are extended to Guigneville-sur-Essonne (Gendarmerie stop).

Journeys between Vayres-sur-Essonne (Mairie stop) and Guigneville-sur-Essonne (Gendarmerie stop) switch to Transport on Demand.

On weekdays, 1 trip per hour in each direction:

  • In the direction of Bouray station: first departure at 10:32 am (Gendarmerie stop), last departure at 2:44 pm
  • From Bouray station: first departure at 9:53 am, last departure at 3:29 pm.

In Demand-Responsive Transport, one in two trips offers service to the municipality of Baulne.

On Saturdays, line 205 runs by reservation from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Line 206

In Demand-Responsive Transport, the routes of lines 206A and 206B are merged (passing through the city centre of La-Ferté-Alais and then towards the municipality of D'Huison-Longueville), the route is extended to the municipality of Orveau.

During the week, Transport à la Demande offers 3 trips per direction:

  • From Bouray train station (Lardy): 10:32 am, 12:48 pm, 2:49 pm
  • From Orveau: 09:21, 11:42, 13:48

On Saturdays, buses run by reservation from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Line 208

On weekdays, about 1 trip every 1h30 per direction and sub-line (208A and 208B):

  • Start of the T&D service at 9:20 am from Auvernaux (208A), and 9:54 am from Ormoy (208B)
  • Last TtoD departure at 3:55 pm from Echarcon (208A) and 4:11 pm from Champcueil (208B)

On Saturdays, buses run by reservation from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

To book, it's simple!

Visit the tad.idfmobilites.fr website or download the Ile-de-FranceMobilités T&D app on your smartphone. All you have to do iscreate your account, selectyour line and enter the information ofyour journey: timetable, desired boarding and descent stops.

 

You can also contact us by phone on 09 70 80 96 63 from Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

 

More information on How to contact Île-de-France Mobilités' Transport on Demand service? | Île-de-France Mobilités (iledefrance-mobilites.fr)

 

Similar news