Similar news

From Saturday 12 to Monday 14 August, the stations of La Plaine - Stade de France to the Gare du Blanc-Mesnil as well as those of Sevran Livry to Mitry-Claye will not be served by the RER B. Replacement buses will be set up and your bus lines will be adapted locally to compensate for this closure.
In your Terres d'Envol territory, 5 bus lines will be affected by adaptations on Monday, August 14, 2023!
- Line 43: the terminus Gare d'Aulnay-sous-Bois will be moved to the Stade du Moulin Neuf stop
A 10 to 15-minute walk will take you to the Stade du Moulin Neuf stop from Gare d'Aulnay-sous-Bois.
- Line 618: the terminus Gare d'Aulnay-sous-Bois will be moved to the Normandie stop towards Gare d'Aulnay-sous-Bois
A 10 to 15-minute walk will take you to the Normandie stop from Aulnay-sous-Bois train station.
- Line 617: the terminus at Gare d'Aulnay-sous-Bois will be moved to Gare de Villepinte
- Line 15: adapted timetables on the Gare d'Aulnay-sous-Bois <> Gare de Sevran Beaudottes route
The terminus of one out of two trips will be built at the Sevran Beaudottes station instead of the Aulnay-sous-Bois station.
During rush hour, 1 bus every 8 to 12 minutes between Gare du Vert-Galant and Gare de Sevran Beaudottes, and 1 bus every 15 to 20 minutes between Gare de Sevran Beaudottes and Gare d'Aulnay-sous-Bois.
- Line 620: adapted timetables on the Bobigny Pablo Picasso axis (M5) <> Gare du Blanc-Mesnil
The link between Metro 5 from Bobigny Pablo Picasso and the Gare du Blanc-Mesnil will be reinforced with 1 bus every 12 to 15 minutes between Bobigny Pablo Picasso and the Gare du Blanc-Mesnil during rush hour.
Additional rides will be available until late in the evening, connecting with the last Metro 5 in Bobigny Pablo Picasso.
The link between the Gare du Blanc-Mesnil and the ZA du Pont Yblon will have 1 bus every 25 to 30 minutes during rush hour.
The detailed schedules of this exceptional day will be updated on the iledefrance-mobilites.fr website and its application.
Passenger support for your lines will also be modified in the north and south bus stations at the Pôle Gare d'Aulnay-sous-Bois.
To accommodate the replacement buses of the RER B, a reorganisation of the allocation of the platforms of your regular lines at the bus stations of the Pôle Gare d'Aulnay-sous-Bois will be necessary.
Passenger service on your regular lines on Monday 14 August will be carried out in accordance with the plan available below.