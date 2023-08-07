Similar news

Line 617: the terminus at Gare d'Aulnay-sous-Bois will be moved to Gare de Villepinte

Line 15: adapted timetables on the Gare d'Aulnay-sous-Bois <> Gare de Sevran Beaudottes route

The terminus of one out of two trips will be built at the Sevran Beaudottes station instead of the Aulnay-sous-Bois station.

During rush hour, 1 bus every 8 to 12 minutes between Gare du Vert-Galant and Gare de Sevran Beaudottes, and 1 bus every 15 to 20 minutes between Gare de Sevran Beaudottes and Gare d'Aulnay-sous-Bois.

Line 620: adapted timetables on the Bobigny Pablo Picasso axis (M5) <> Gare du Blanc-Mesnil

The link between Metro 5 from Bobigny Pablo Picasso and the Gare du Blanc-Mesnil will be reinforced with 1 bus every 12 to 15 minutes between Bobigny Pablo Picasso and the Gare du Blanc-Mesnil during rush hour.

Additional rides will be available until late in the evening, connecting with the last Metro 5 in Bobigny Pablo Picasso.

The link between the Gare du Blanc-Mesnil and the ZA du Pont Yblon will have 1 bus every 25 to 30 minutes during rush hour.

The detailed schedules of this exceptional day will be updated on the iledefrance-mobilites.fr website and its application.