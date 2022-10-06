From January 3, 2023, find the schedules from January 3, 2023 in the following article:

https://www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/actualites/locales/detail/une-offre-de-bus-allegee-sur-le-territoire-paris-saclay

Since August 1, and until January 2, 2023, due to difficulties in recruiting drivers, disruptions have been taking place on your bus lines in Paris Saclay.

We are forced to lighten the transport offer on 7 bus lines in your network:

91.06 / DM11C / 2 / 3 / 4 / 22 / 23

Find below the adapted timetables.