Similar news

What is the Snow Plan?

The snow plan is a document drawn up jointly by the transport company and the Syndicat Intercommunal d'Etudes des Mobilités Urbaines de Marne-la-Vallée which lists all the measures taken for each line in the event of snow or ice depending on the practicability of the roads.

It serves as a basis for informing you of the traffic on your line.

This document is subject to change in the event of more severe weather and is adapted according to traffic.

How was the implementation of the Snow Plan decided?

Very early in the morning, our field teams scan the network and identify the roads that are passable or not. They send the information to our Centralized Control Center which decides whether to send the drivers on their service, or not if the safety conditions are not met for you and the driving staff.

If a road or line is impassable, we send an alert from the application to inform them of the implementation of the snow plan by listing the lines concerned.

It is of course possible that no line can leave, in which case the lines are at a standstill.

Regarding the specific services to schools, these are not provided because the risk of not being able to bring students back in the evening is often very high.

How can I be informed of the traffic situation?

You can:

> Receive alerts on your smartphone with the Île-de-France Mobilités app by having previously bookmarked your lines by clicking on the little bell: