Similar news

During the Paris 2024 Games, the large number of events and sporting events organised, as well as all their preparations, will impact bus traffic in Île-de-France. Some lines in the Brie and 2 Morin area are impacted by the organisation of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games before, during and after the Paris 2024 Games:

Passage of the Flame in Melun and then in Meaux on Saturday 20 July

The routes of Express lines 01, 03A and 56 will be occasionally impacted and some stops will not be served for the duration of the event:

In Melun, between 12:30 and 16:00 :

cancellation of service to the Avenue de Meaux and Victor Hugo / Porte de Paris stops on the Express line 01 in the Coulommiers -> Melun direction only. Find the details of these changes.

In Meaux, between 2 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. :

On line 03A : cancellation of service at the La Hayette (in both directions), Marché (in the direction of Meaux station) and Médiathèque (in the direction of Coulommiers) stops. Find the details of these changes.

On line 56 : cancellation of service at the Octroi and Marronniers (in the direction of Meaux station), Cité Administrative and Jean Vilar / Avenue Foch (in the direction of La Ferté sous Jouarre station) and Poste / Allende (in both directions) stops. Find the details of these changes.

Adapted opening hours this summer

From July 15 to September 15, 2024, the timetables of Express lines 01, Express 17, Express 62, line 59 and the Coulommiers A urban service will be exceptionally modified.