Some lines in the Roissy West area are impacted by the organisation of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in particular by:
- The passage of the Olympic Flame on 25 July 2024 in Stains.
- The establishment of a security perimeter in connection with an Olympic infrastructure from July 18 to September 12, 2024.
You will find the details of the disruptions below:
- Line 11 : route modified on July 25, 2024. Find the details of these changes.
- Vitavil line: route modified on July 25, 2024. Find the details of these changes.
- Line 93 : route modified from July 18 to September 12, 2024. Find the details of these changes.
Consult below the timetables of the adapted lines this summer
From 8 July to 1 September, the timetables of the following lines will be exceptionally modified:
- Line 11: check the timetable
- Line 20: check the timetable
- Line 22: check the timetable
- Line 23: check the timetable
- Line 24: check the timetable
- Line 30B: check the timetable
- Line 30D: check the timetable
- Line 31: check the timetable
- Line 32: check the timetable
- Line 32ZA: check the timetable
- Line 36: check the timetable
- Line 37: check the timetable
- Line 9501: check the timetable
- Line 9502: check the timetable
- Gbus line: check the timetable
- Line R1: check the timetable
- Line R2: check the timetable
- Line R4: check the timetable
- Line R5: check the timetable
- Line R6: check the timetable
- Line R8: check the timetable
- Line R9: check the timetable
- Vitavil line: check the timetable
This summer, your flyers are taking a day off!
In order to reduce our environmental impact, timetables are no longer printed during the summer period. The timetables are displayed at the stopping points and available on the Île-de-France Mobilités website and mobile application.
Where can I find my hours?
- On the website in the section News> News> Val d'Oise> Roissy Ouest
- On the IDF Mobilités app
- At your stopping point
- At our customer relations center on 01 80 96 32 81
Find all your news on X (ex Twitter): @RoissyO_IDFM
We wish you a great summer on your lines!