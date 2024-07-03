The summer timetables of some Roissy Ouest bus lines are adapted

Published on

  -  

Updated on

2 min reading

Some bus lines will be modified for the 2024 Olympic Games. We tell you all about it here.

Some lines in the Roissy West area are impacted by the organisation of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in particular by:

  • The passage of the Olympic Flame on 25 July 2024 in Stains.
  • The establishment of a security perimeter in connection with an Olympic infrastructure from July 18 to September 12, 2024.

You will find the details of the disruptions below:

Consult below the timetables of the adapted lines this summer

From 8 July to 1 September, the timetables of the following lines will be exceptionally modified:

This summer, your flyers are taking a day off!

In order to reduce our environmental impact, timetables are no longer printed during the summer period. The timetables are displayed at the stopping points and available on the Île-de-France Mobilités website and mobile application.

Where can I find my hours?

Find all your news on X (ex Twitter): @RoissyO_IDFM

We wish you a great summer on your lines!