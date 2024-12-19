Similar news

Winter opening hours
Your new schedules, valid from December 23, 2024 to January 6, 2025, are now available for download below:
New opening hours from January 6, 2025
From Monday, January 6, 2025, the timetables of lines 1510, 1512, 1514, 1515, 1520 and 1537 will be modified. The new timetables will be available on our website, and leaflets will be available from our drivers from that date.
You can also find the timetables of your lines in real time in the Getting around section of the Île-de-France Mobilités website.