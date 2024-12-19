Your winter hours are available now!

Published on

1 min reading

As of December 23, 2024, your lines will go into winter mode!

Winter opening hours

Your new schedules, valid from December 23, 2024 to January 6, 2025, are now available for download below:

Timetable Line 1510

 -  817.0 KB

Timetable Line 1511

 -  1.6 MB

Timetable Line 1512

 -  958.5 KB

Timetable Line 1513

 -  655.8 KB

Timetable Line 1514

 -  775.9 KB

Timetable Line 1515

 -  1.0 MB

Timetable Line 1516

 -  815.9 KB

Timetable Line 1517

 -  436.1 KB

Timetable Line 1518

 -  343.1 KB

Timetable Line 1519

 -  430.8 KB

Timetable Line 1520

 -  1.2 MB

Timetable Line 1521

 -  367.0 KB

Timetable Line 1527

 -  1.1 MB

Timetable Line 1533

 -  894.7 KB

Timetable Line 1537

 -  1.5 MB

New opening hours from January 6, 2025

From Monday, January 6, 2025, the timetables of lines 1510, 1512, 1514, 1515, 1520 and 1537 will be modified. The new timetables will be available on our website, and leaflets will be available from our drivers from that date.

You can also find the timetables of your lines in real time in the Getting around section of the Île-de-France Mobilités website.

Similar news