Similar news

What are the important elements to remember for your return to school to go as smoothly as possible?

From Monday 25 August to Sunday 31 August 2025: the timetables applied will be those of the 2025-2026 short school holidays, except for lines 6213 and 6216 as well as the school lines (6280-6281-6282-6283-6284-6285-6286-6287-6288) where the back-to-school hours will start from Monday 1 September 2025.

So remember to check the schedules of your usual line before leaving!