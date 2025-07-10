Similar news

What are the important elements to remember for your return to school to go as smoothly as possible?
- From Monday 25 August to Sunday 31 August 2025: the timetables applied will be those of the 2025-2026 short school holidays, except for lines 6213 and 6216 as well as the school lines (6280-6281-6282-6283-6284-6285-6286-6287-6288) where the back-to-school hours will start from Monday 1 September 2025.
So remember to check the schedules of your usual line before leaving!
The changes on your lines are as follows:
- Line 6209: Definitive deletion of the PASTEUR judgment
- Line 6216 : Implementation of a new route allowing an extension of the line to the Louveciennes Le Clos district.
Four new stops:
- Louveciennes - Vigée Lebrun railway station
- Vauvenards
- Sudan
- Ariel
- Line 6276 : Removal of the CIMETIERE Noisy-le-Roi stop
- Line 6284 :
From September 1, 2025, students will no longer be picked up at the stop post on Rue Thessalonique, but at the Lycée Franco-Allemand/Collège Martin Luther King bus shelter located on Rue de La Minière.
Students also have the opportunity to get on at the following stop: Lycée Franco-Allemand/Collège Martin Luther King at the bus shelter located on rue Collin Mamet.