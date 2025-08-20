Similar news

Go to the Bus Agency of the Saint Germain Boucles de Seine territory to pick up the new leaflets of your favorite lines!
A few new features will mark the start of the 2025/2026 school year
- Lines 10 & 11: the Marly-le-Roi Multimodal Interchange Hub will be served by these two lines permanently on the Beque side (new use of the PEM platforms available here).
- Line 21 : the departure from the Collège Hameau Sisley Pierre & Marie Curie stop will be at 7:54 am instead of 8:02 am.
- Line 18S : the departure time from the Jean Moulin stop on Friday will be adapted to 4:15 p.m. instead of 5:10 p.m.
- A14 Express line : two new departures will take place at 9:00 am from the Renaissance stop and at 5:00 pm from the La Défense - Terminal Jules Verne stop.
Find below the detailed timetables of the bus lines in the Saint Germain Boucles de Seine area:
