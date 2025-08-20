Similar news

Back to school 2025: the new timetables are available!

After the summer comes the start of the school year, from Monday 25 August new schedules will be applied on the lines in your territory to accompany your return to daily life. Find them here!

Go to the Bus Agency of the Saint Germain Boucles de Seine territory to pick up the new leaflets of your favorite lines!

A few new features will mark the start of the 2025/2026 school year

  • Lines 10 & 11: the Marly-le-Roi Multimodal Interchange Hub will be served by these two lines permanently on the Beque side (new use of the PEM platforms available here).
  • Line 21 : the departure from the Collège Hameau Sisley Pierre & Marie Curie stop will be at 7:54 am instead of 8:02 am.
  • Line 18S : the departure time from the Jean Moulin stop on Friday will be adapted to 4:15 p.m. instead of 5:10 p.m.
  • A14 Express line : two new departures will take place at 9:00 am from the Renaissance stop and at 5:00 pm from the La Défense - Terminal Jules Verne stop.

Find below the detailed timetables of the bus lines in the Saint Germain Boucles de Seine area:

