Similar news

Find all the back-to-school schedules for the bus lines in your Evry Centre Essonne area. These schedules are in place from Monday, September 2, 2024.
Opening hours in the Evry Centre Essonne area
Where can I find my hours?
Your schedules are available on:
- The website > Timetables for the Evry Centre Essonne bus lines (iledefrance-mobilites.fr)
- On the IDF Mobilités application
- At your bus stop
- In your Evry Centre Essonne agency located on the mezzanine (1st floor) of the Evry Courcouronnes train station
- At our customer relations centre on 01 80 96 31 87