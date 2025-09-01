An essential ticket to get to school... But not only that!
- With Imagine R, there are no more limits: bus, metro, RER, tram or train, get around 7 days a week and anywhere in Île-de-France
- An economical solution, 50% cheaper than the classic Navigo fare
- A subscription designed for young people under 26 years old
Much more than a subscription
With Imagine R, your journeys become easier... and your hobbies too:
- Exclusive discounts with several partners (cinema, leisure, culture, etc.)
- special offers for your outings and activities throughout Île-de-France
Formulas adapted to all profiles
Whether you are in primary, middle school, high school or higher education, Imagine R adapts to each age:
- Junior (-11 years old) → €24.40/year (excluding booking fees)
- School/Student (-26 years old) → €374.40/year (excluding application fees)