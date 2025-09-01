Imagine R, the right reflex for the start of the 2025-2026 school year!

It's back to school! Daily journeys resume. For young people, the Imagine R subscription is the easiest and most economical way to get around the Île-de-France region, in complete freedom.

In Saint-Germain-en-Laye, with Imagine R, your daily journeys are made easier.

An essential ticket to get to school... But not only that!

  • With Imagine R, there are no more limits: bus, metro, RER, tram or train, get around 7 days a week and anywhere in Île-de-France
  • An economical solution, 50% cheaper than the classic Navigo fare
  • A subscription designed for young people under 26 years old

Much more than a subscription

With Imagine R, your journeys become easier... and your hobbies too:

  • Exclusive discounts with several partners (cinema, leisure, culture, etc.)
  • special offers for your outings and activities throughout Île-de-France

Formulas adapted to all profiles

Whether you are in primary, middle school, high school or higher education, Imagine R adapts to each age:

  • Junior (-11 years old) → €24.40/year (excluding booking fees)
  • School/Student (-26 years old) → €374.40/year (excluding application fees)
Find out more about the Imagine R package and its benefits here!

