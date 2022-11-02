Similar news

Follow the traffic of your lines in real time on the Île-de-France Mobilités application.

To find out the traffic situation on your lines in real time, download the Île-de-France Mobilités app and subscribe to traffic alerts.

The traffic alert allows you to be informed of the traffic status of your network in real time but also of upcoming diversions.

It allows you to anticipate your trips or find an alternative solution in the event of unforeseen disruptions.

To subscribe it's very simple:

1/ Create your account so that your lines appear in "favorites"

2/ On the Île-de-France Mobilités app or website, select your line in the Getting around > Timetable section

3/ Click on the little "alert" bell

4/ You can also set the days and times of receipt of your alerts

Install the Île-de-France Mobilités app

