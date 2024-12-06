Similar news

Christmas competition: Santa Claus is hiding on your buses!

Published on

1 min reading

10 Santas have slipped into your buses... it's up to you to find one!

From Monday, December 9, 2024 to Sunday, January 5, 2025, go on a hunt for Santa Claus!

Hidden in 10 of your buses, try to find one, take a photo and win a gift if you are drawn!

The principle of the game

10 Santas have been hidden in your buses. Your mission? Find one, take a selfie and share your shot on our X account to enter the draw.

How to participate?

  1. Be the holder of a personal account X
  2. Subscribe to Account X @Mtmorency_IDFM
  3. Republish the game post
  4. Take a selfie photo with the Santa sticker on board the bus
  5. Send a private message or mention the account with the photo
  6. Specify in the post X containing the photo, the "#MTMORENCYPhoto"

To consult the complete rules of the competition, go below:

 -  688.9 KB

A gift to be won among many prizes!

  • 2 cards of 5 UGC cinema tickets
  • A meal for two at the restaurant "Au cœur de la forêt" in Montmorency
  • 20 tickets for the aquatic area "La vague" in Soisy-sous-Montmorency

Are you ready to take up the challenge ? See you on December 9 aboard your buses to start the hunt for Santa Claus!

