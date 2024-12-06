Similar news

From Monday, December 9, 2024 to Sunday, January 5, 2025, go on a hunt for Santa Claus!
Hidden in 10 of your buses, try to find one, take a photo and win a gift if you are drawn!
The principle of the game
10 Santas have been hidden in your buses. Your mission? Find one, take a selfie and share your shot on our X account to enter the draw.
How to participate?
- Be the holder of a personal account X
- Subscribe to Account X @Mtmorency_IDFM
- Republish the game post
- Take a selfie photo with the Santa sticker on board the bus
- Send a private message or mention the account with the photo
- Specify in the post X containing the photo, the "#MTMORENCYPhoto"
A gift to be won among many prizes!
- 2 cards of 5 UGC cinema tickets
- A meal for two at the restaurant "Au cœur de la forêt" in Montmorency
- 20 tickets for the aquatic area "La vague" in Soisy-sous-Montmorency
Are you ready to take up the challenge ? See you on December 9 aboard your buses to start the hunt for Santa Claus!