Get a behind-the-scenes look at your bus routes on a guided tour!

Published on

1 min reading

On Wednesday 17 September and Saturday 20 September 2025, take part in a guided tour of the Lieusaint Bus Operational Centre.

The bus as you've never seen it before!

Visit the Bus Operational Centre in Lieusaint and find out how it works. See you on Wednesday, September 17 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. or from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturday, September 20 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Are you passionate about buses or are you simply curious about how a Bus Operations Center works?

On the occasion of European Heritage Days and Mobility Week from 16 to 22 September 2025, Île-de-France Mobilités invites you to a guided tour of the Bus Operational Centre (COB) in your area to discover what goes on behind the scenes in the world of transport : the driver's job, the maintenance workshop, the Centralised Command Post (PCC), the vehicle fleet and much more!

Meet our teams at the COB in Lieusaint on Wednesday, September 17, 2025 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. or from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturday, September 20 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Register here until Friday, September 12th!

Registrations are possible for adults or minors over 16 years old with parental permission. Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

We will contact you by email to confirm your attendance.

We look forward to seeing you at:

Sénart Bus Operational Center
Avenue René Cassin 77127 Lieusaint

BUS access: lines 3703, 3704, 3714, 3722, 3723, 3724, 3725, 3726, 3727, 3751, 3752, 3755, 3771, 3772, 7715 or Tzen1 + 3 minutes walk

Visitor parking for those who wish to come by car.

To find out more about the news of your territory, go to our X account: @Senart_IDFM

Similar news