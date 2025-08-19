Similar news

Visit the Bus Operational Centre in Lieusaint and find out how it works. See you on Wednesday, September 17 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. or from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturday, September 20 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Are you passionate about buses or are you simply curious about how a Bus Operations Center works?
On the occasion of European Heritage Days and Mobility Week from 16 to 22 September 2025, Île-de-France Mobilités invites you to a guided tour of the Bus Operational Centre (COB) in your area to discover what goes on behind the scenes in the world of transport : the driver's job, the maintenance workshop, the Centralised Command Post (PCC), the vehicle fleet and much more!
Meet our teams at the COB in Lieusaint on Wednesday, September 17, 2025 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. or from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturday, September 20 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Registrations are possible for adults or minors over 16 years old with parental permission. Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.
We will contact you by email to confirm your attendance.
We look forward to seeing you at:
Sénart Bus Operational Center
Avenue René Cassin 77127 Lieusaint
BUS access: lines 3703, 3704, 3714, 3722, 3723, 3724, 3725, 3726, 3727, 3751, 3752, 3755, 3771, 3772, 7715 or Tzen1 + 3 minutes walk
Visitor parking for those who wish to come by car.