Similar news

#ConduireVousMeneraLoin
Do you want to join a group that is a pioneer in mobility and do you want to take advantage of a stable, sustainable job with a real public service mission?
Present in all the departments of Île-de-France, Keolis acts every day to offer more pleasant and more humane modes of transport.
Keolis caters to all profiles, regardless of their level of education and experience. We believe in everyone's potential and ensure that it is expressed through the shared experiences we can offer.
You don't have a D licence?
Are you under 19 years old or are you a job seeker?
Keolis supports and finances training courses for the professional ticket of Road Public Transport Driver (CTCR), including the D licence and the passenger FIMO. Recognised by the State and the profession, these training courses are carried out in a partner centre and last about 3 months.