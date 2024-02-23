From Monday 26 February 2024, every evening from 10 p.m., you have the option of asking the driver of your 6134 line to stop you as close as possible to your destination, between two bus stops.

Where can I get off?

The requested stop must be on the route of line 6134, between two stops. The driver decides on the exact place of descent, as close as possible to your destination of course, but also well lit, with good visibility and in complete safety.

How do I indicate where I want to get off?

All you have to do is notify the driver, at the latest one stop before your destination. The descent will then be through the front door only. With this new system, you will not only be able to benefit from a more secure service but also save time by getting closer to your final destination.

Do you have a question about this scheme?

