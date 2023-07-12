Adapting the offer to the needs of users of line 701
The offer of line 701 is reinforced on Saturdays during school periods and short holidays, with a bus every 20 minutes instead of 25 minutes.
The line once again serves the Mesnil-Amelot hotel zone.
The 705 line merges with the 703
Lines 703 and 705 merge and become a single line: line 703. The service to Dammartin-Juilly-Saint-Mard station is simplified, users will be able to get to the station more quickly from Saint-Pathus and Saint-Soupplets.
Improving the link between the Louvres and Roissypole stations with line 702
From 28 August 2023, new timetables and frequencies will facilitate connections with the RER D at Louvres station and the RER B at Roissypole station.
The Rond-point de l'Etang district is served by line 711 during rush hour.
Expanding the offer between Saint-Mard and Villeroy with the 710
From August 28, 2023, a bus of line 710 every 30 minutes, during rush hour from Monday to Friday, from Montgé-en-goële, Villeroy, Juilly to Dammartin-en-Goële:
- 6 additional trips in the morning and evening between Montgé and Villeroy.
Line 710 adapts its timetable to those of the trains on line K, to improve the connection.
The school service to the Lycée Charles de Gaulle is provided by the new line 712.
Creation of a school line 712 to take over the current lines 710 and 711
From September 4, 2023, a new line is created to reach the Collège Georges Brassens in Saint-Mard, the Lycée Charles de Gaulle in Longperrier and the schools of Meaux more quickly.
From September 11, 2023:
712 D: new run at 6:40 p.m. from Meaux station to Dammartin-Juilly-Saint-Mard station.
712 E: new race at 8:15 am from Dammartin Juilly-Saint-Mard station for the 2nd entrance of the private schools of Meaux.
Connecting the Moussy sector to the Dammartin-Juilly Saint Mard station with the 711
From 28 August 2023, line 711 is simplified: it will serve Dammartin-Juilly-Saint-Mard station from Moussy-le-Neuf, Moussy-le-Vieux and Villeneuve-sous-Dammartin.
- Saint-Mard – Meaux section: taken over by the 712
- Saint-Mard – Othis section: taken over by the 708
- Villeneuve-sous-Dammartin – Othis section: 701
- Saint-Mard – Longperrier section: taken over by the 709
The line is extended to the "La Fortelle" stop in Moussy-le-Neuf. A new stop is also served: the "Les Archers" stop in Longperrier.
The Collège de Moussy-le-Neuf will be served by line 711 from 4 September 2023.
Restoring the 716 line to its vocation
Line 756 is changing its number: from September 4, 2023, it is renumbered as 716.
The line allows you to reach the Collège Cours Bautain in Juilly, from Moussy-le-Neuf, Othis, Dammartin and Saint-Mard.
Improving the link between the stations of Mitry-Claye and Dammartin-Juilly-Saint-Mard with line 22
From 28 August 2023,line 22 will facilitate connections with line K and will connect Mitry-Claye station to Dammartin-Juilly-Saint-Mard station via the municipalities of Juilly and Thieux every 30 minutes.
The line will serve the Thieux Nantouillet station.
The solution to off-peak and Saturday travel thanks to the Goële TàD
The Beaumarchais district in Othis will be served by the TàD goële (Z1 and Z2)
From Monday to Friday, 2 evening departures are offered from Dammartin-Juilly-Saint-Mard station at 8:52 pm and 9:49 pm to reach Othis, Longperrier, Dammartin, Saint-Mard and Rouvres.
To book it, it's very simple:
Go to:
· The IDFM T&D App
· on the website tad.iledefrance-mobilites.fr
· by phone on 09 70 80 96 63 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Monday to Friday.
Reach Meaux station more easily with the reinforcement of the offer during the day and in the evening thanks to line 704
From 28 August 2023, line 704 will make it possible to reach Meaux station. Earlier, later and more frequent buses for a connection to the P line. With a bus every 20 minutes during rush hour from Monday to Friday.
School trips on line 704 are switched to line 714.
A 714 school line to serve the schools of Saint-Soupplets and Meaux
From September 4, 2023, school line 714 will serve the schools of Meaux (Lycée Bossuet, Lycée Pierre de Coubertin, Lycée Jean-Vilar), the Collège Nicolas Tronchon in Saint-Soupplets, and the Collège Henri IV.
From September 11, 2023, line 714A will serve new stops in the municipality of Saint-Soupplets.