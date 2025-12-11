Line 9115 is moving up a gear in January 2026!

Published on

1 min reading

In order to better meet the growing mobility needs of passengers, the 9115 line will see its offer reinforced from 5 January 2026, in the evening during the week and all day on weekends.

Line 9115 of the Cœur d'Essonne territory

Good news for users of line 9115! From 5 January 2026, the service is being improved to better meet everyday needs. More trips and extended hours for better service in the evening and at weekends.

Extended evening service

Your buses will now run until 10:30 p.m. from Paris, on weekdays and weekends (compared to 10 p.m. currently).

Increased frequencies

Another major change to your line: more frequency of service, for a smoother and more comfortable service:

  • Weekdays from Porte d'Orléans : one bus every 20 minutes from 7:30 pm to 10:30 pm
  • Saturdays in both directions : a bus every 20 minutes from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and every 30 minutes from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
  • Sundays in both directions : one bus every 30 minutes from 7:30 am to 10:30 pm

This reinforcement of the offer is also accompanied by an adjustment of travel times to allow better punctuality and respect for schedules.

Find the new timetables here

 -  1.1 MB
To find out more about the region's news, go to our X account:

Similar news