Similar news

Good news for users of line 9115! From 5 January 2026, the service is being improved to better meet everyday needs. More trips and extended hours for better service in the evening and at weekends.

Extended evening service

Your buses will now run until 10:30 p.m. from Paris, on weekdays and weekends (compared to 10 p.m. currently).

Increased frequencies

Another major change to your line: more frequency of service, for a smoother and more comfortable service:

Weekdays from Porte d'Orléans : one bus every 20 minutes from 7:30 pm to 10:30 pm

: one bus Saturdays in both directions : a bus every 20 minutes from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and every 30 minutes from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

: a bus Sundays in both directions : one bus every 30 minutes from 7:30 am to 10:30 pm

This reinforcement of the offer is also accompanied by an adjustment of travel times to allow better punctuality and respect for schedules.