Line N, which until now ran from Tuesday to Saturday, will now be in service from Monday to Saturday inclusive! You will be able to enjoy your line from the beginning of the week.
In addition, 4 races in the afternoon are staggered by 5 minutes, to better correspond to the school outing times near the Town Hall of Houilles. These improvements are designed to make it easier for you to get around!
Line N will now run on Mondays from 28 April 2025!
Good news for your journeys in Houilles: from Monday 28 April 2025, line N will operate from Monday to Saturday to make your life easier.
