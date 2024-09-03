Similar news

The N72, ask him for the moon.
A night service, 7 days a week, during the closing hours of the C1 Cable? With the N72, travel between Créteil - L'Echat and Villeneuve-Saint-Georges station from 11:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. from Sunday to Saturday and from 00:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. on the night of Saturday to Sunday, with a bus every 30 minutes.
The new N72 line takes over from the C1 Cable
Whether you're going out late, starting your day early, or just looking for a convenient way to get to Metro 8, the N72 night bus makes it easy to get around at night.
- A continuous service between Créteil - L'Échat and Villeneuve-Saint-Georges station.
- A line running every day.
- A bus every 30 minutes on average.
- Buses all night long during the closing hours of the C1 Cable, from 11:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. from Sunday to Saturday and from 00:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. during the night from Saturday to Sunday.
- Less than 30 minutes of travel time to cover the entire line.
