At night, the new N72 line takes over from the C1 Cable!

Published on

1 min reading

The new N72 line offers a night service, 7 days a week during the closing hours of the C1 Cable.

At night, the new N72 line takes over from the C1 Cable!

The N72, ask him for the moon.

A night service, 7 days a week, during the closing hours of the C1 Cable? With the N72, travel between Créteil - L'Echat and Villeneuve-Saint-Georges station from 11:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. from Sunday to Saturday and from 00:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. on the night of Saturday to Sunday, with a bus every 30 minutes.

The new N72 line takes over from the C1 Cable

Whether you're going out late, starting your day early, or just looking for a convenient way to get to Metro 8, the N72 night bus makes it easy to get around at night.

  • A continuous service between Créteil - L'Échat and Villeneuve-Saint-Georges station.
  • A line running every day.
  • A bus every 30 minutes on average.
  • Buses all night long during the closing hours of the C1 Cable, from 11:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. from Sunday to Saturday and from 00:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. during the night from Saturday to Sunday.
  • Less than 30 minutes of travel time to cover the entire line.
Find all the timetables for your line by clicking here

To find all the news about your Marne et Seine buses and the C1 Cable, go to your X account: @MarneSeine_IDFM

Similar news