Similar news

A new numbering system on the territory of the Pays Briard
Why does the number of the lines change?
The bus network in Île-de-France is made up of nearly 1900 lines, including 1500 in the outer suburbs, and the current numbering system means that there are many lines with the same number.
The tools for searching for schedules and routes are regional, and it is therefore often complicated to find your line. For example, there are 13 bus lines that have the number 10!
How to find your way around the new issues?
Île-de-France has been divided into departments and sectors, each of which has a specific code. On the territory of the Pays Briard, all bus lines will now start with 31.
Whenever possible, the old number has been taken over as best as possible in order to facilitate the change (e.g. 01 becomes 3101, etc.).
Finally, the numbers of the Express lines begin with the number of their department (Express 16 becomes line 7716).
What will this new number bring to users?
Users will be able to find their bus line more easily, as it will be the only one in Île-de-France to have this number!
Thus, when we type her number into the search engines of the application or iledefrance-mobilites.fr site, we will be able to directly access the information about her.
The old line 11 is replaced by three new lines, for greater readability:
- Line 3111 : it will allow the feeder to Gretz-Armainvilliers station for the districts located south of the station
- Line 3112 : it will reach the Gretz-Armainvilliers and Tournan-en-Brie stations and will serve the city centre of Gretz-Armainvilliers and the Vieux Moulin district
- Line 3113 : this line will serve the Gilbert PILLET business park in Gretz-Armainvilliers
On-demand transport lines better adapted to the mobility needs of passengers
The current service to the municipalities of Gretz-Armainvilliers and Tournan-en-Brie during off-peak hours is provided by a Demand-Responsive Transport system in "virtual lines", i.e. taking up the routes of lines 11 in Gretz-Armainvilliers and 7 in Tournan-en-Brie with fixed schedules. From 17 February 2025, the service will evolve with the creation of a single Demand-Responsive Transport zone, serving the two municipalities.
The service remains available between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
The big difference: the journey is possible between any stop of the current lines 7 and 11 and one of the following generators: Tournan-en-Brie station, Gretz-Armainvilliers station, Tournan clinic, Gretz and Tournan ZA Travel will also be possible between these generators.
What are the advantages of a zonal DRT?
The zonal DRT allows greater temporal freedom of booking: customers are no longer forced to travel according to the schedules of a virtual line. Thus, travel during off-peak hours will be facilitated.
To find the information of all your lines:
Website: Île-de-France Mobilités www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr and mobile app
To calculate your route:
> Get around > Directions
> Getting around > Schedules > Select a line
To follow local news (only on the site):
News > Pays Briard
On Twitter: @PaysBriard_IDFM
By phone at 01 80 97 93 41