Similar news

A new numbering system on the territory of the Pays Briard

Why does the number of the lines change?

The bus network in Île-de-France is made up of nearly 1900 lines, including 1500 in the outer suburbs, and the current numbering system means that there are many lines with the same number.

The tools for searching for schedules and routes are regional, and it is therefore often complicated to find your line. For example, there are 13 bus lines that have the number 10!

How to find your way around the new issues?

Île-de-France has been divided into departments and sectors, each of which has a specific code. On the territory of the Pays Briard, all bus lines will now start with 31.

Whenever possible, the old number has been taken over as best as possible in order to facilitate the change (e.g. 01 becomes 3101, etc.).

Finally, the numbers of the Express lines begin with the number of their department (Express 16 becomes line 7716).

What will this new number bring to users?

Users will be able to find their bus line more easily, as it will be the only one in Île-de-France to have this number!

Thus, when we type her number into the search engines of the application or iledefrance-mobilites.fr site, we will be able to directly access the information about her.