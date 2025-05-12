Similar news

Good news for all night travellers!

Whether you're going out late, starting your day very early, or just looking for a convenient way to get to the capital, the N123 night bus is for you.

Regular departures every hour from 11:40 p.m. – Don't miss your trains, flights or Parisian evenings!

– Don't miss your trains, flights or Parisian evenings! Eco-friendly and economical – Cheaper than a taxi, greener than the car.

– Cheaper than a taxi, greener than the car. Ideal for night workers, night owls or early night travellers.

18 convenient stops on the territory and in the heart of Paris.

With the N123 night bus, you get a reliable and flexible solution for your nighttime travel.



Simplify your night journeys and reach Paris with complete peace of mind!