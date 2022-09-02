Similar news

Did you know? You can buy and top up your ticket near you!

Navigo, ImagineR, Navigo Easy passes... Come and buy or recharge your Navigo in your approved local shops.

Your Argenteuil Boucles de Seine bus network offers you a network of dealers who sell and recharge Navigo passes (excluding annual subscriptions).

This local network allows you to buy or load your pass without waiting in the queues of agencies, vending machines or ticket offices at busy times.

Local shops in Argenteuil Boucles de Seine

  • TABAGALLIA
    Centre Commercial Carrefour, 280 Avenue Gabriel Péri, 78360 Montesson
  • TOBACCO OF THE TOWN HALL
    20 Rue Gambetta, 78800 Houilles
  • CHATOU TOBACCO
    5 Rue Auguste Renoir 78400 Chatou
  • LA CIVETTE DE CROISSY TOBACCO
    16T Boulevard Fernand Hostachy, 78290 Croissy-sur-Seine

You can also buy or top up your ticket at the following sales offices:

  • Argenteuil bus station
  • Sartrouville bus station
  • Saint-Germain-en-Laye station (RER)

Find all the points of sale in Île-de-France on : https://www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/cartes/points-de-vente

