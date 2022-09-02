Similar news

Your Argenteuil Boucles de Seine bus network offers you a network of dealers who sell and recharge Navigo passes (excluding annual subscriptions).

This local network allows you to buy or load your pass without waiting in the queues of agencies, vending machines or ticket offices at busy times.

Local shops in Argenteuil Boucles de Seine

TABAGALLIA

Centre Commercial Carrefour, 280 Avenue Gabriel Péri, 78360 Montesson

TOBACCO OF THE TOWN HALL

20 Rue Gambetta, 78800 Houilles

CHATOU TOBACCO

5 Rue Auguste Renoir 78400 Chatou

LA CIVETTE DE CROISSY TOBACCO

16T Boulevard Fernand Hostachy, 78290 Croissy-sur-Seine

You can also buy or top up your ticket at the following sales offices:

Argenteuil bus station

Sartrouville bus station

Saint-Germain-en-Laye station (RER)

Find all the points of sale in Île-de-France on : https://www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/cartes/points-de-vente