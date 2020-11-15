Similar news

The SMS Ticket, your best friend in times of health crisis

1 SMS = 1 ticket

Conditions for purchasing an SMS ticket

By purchasing your ticket by SMS, text TDV to 93100

  • €2 + possible cost of the SMS for mobile subscriptions that do not include unlimited SMS (price of the ticket debited from your phone bill)
  • Valid for 1 hour without transfer
  • Service available with the operators Bouygues Telecom, Orange, SFR and Free

You can now buy a ticket before a trip by SMS (only BOUYGUES, ORANGE, SFR and FREE subscribers).

It's very simple: Send TDV to 93100.

You will receive your dematerialized ticket by SMS.

1. What is the cost?

2 euros + possible cost of the SMS for mobile subscriptions that do not include unlimited SMS.

2. How long is the ticket?

1 hour without transfers.

3. What are the conditions?

Have a smartphone with an Orange, SFR, Bouygues or Free subscription.

Have a good trip on our lines.

