Similar news

You can now buy a ticket before a trip by SMS (only BOUYGUES, ORANGE, SFR and FREE subscribers).

It's very simple: Send TDV to 93100.

You will receive your dematerialized ticket by SMS.

1. What is the cost?

2 euros + possible cost of the SMS for mobile subscriptions that do not include unlimited SMS.

2. How long is the ticket?

1 hour without transfers.

3. What are the conditions?

Have a smartphone with an Orange, SFR, Bouygues or Free subscription.

Have a good trip on our lines.