Similar news

1. What is the cost?
2 euros + possible cost of the SMS for mobile subscriptions that do not include unlimited SMS.
2. How long is the ticket?
1 hour without transfers.
3. What are the conditions?
Have a smartphone with an Orange, SFR, Bouygues or Free subscription.
