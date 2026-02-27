TàD on the territory of Saint Germain Boucles de Seine

In our territory, the TàD serves the municipalities of Aigremont and Chambourcy.

With its 5 stops, it allows:

a departure to or from the Collège André Derain in Chambourcy

a connection with lines 8 and R4

easy access to Poissy or Saint-Germain-en-Laye

To adapt to daily needs, 4 trips run every weekday without compulsory reservation , offering more flexibility to passengers.

The service operates from Monday to Sunday, including public holidays and can be booked up to 30 days in advance and at least 1 hour before your departure.

As in other public transport, the validation of the ticket on board is mandatory.