A system at the heart of local mobility
Demand-Responsive Transport (DRT) completes the bus and train network in the Île-de-France region. Deployed in many territories, it meets your local travel needs by:
- linking residential areas to life centres (train stations, schools, city centres),
- offering a flexible solution where the traditional offer is not suitable,
- travelling with the same transport tickets as on the rest of the Ile-de-France network.
It is a system designed to meet the concrete needs of each territory, including ours.
TàD on the territory of Saint Germain Boucles de Seine
In our territory, the TàD serves the municipalities of Aigremont and Chambourcy.
With its 5 stops, it allows:
- a departure to or from the Collège André Derain in Chambourcy
- a connection with lines 8 and R4
- easy access to Poissy or Saint-Germain-en-Laye
To adapt to daily needs, 4 trips run every weekday without compulsory reservation , offering more flexibility to passengers.
The service operates from Monday to Sunday, including public holidays and can be booked up to 30 days in advance and at least 1 hour before your departure.
As in other public transport, the validation of the ticket on board is mandatory.
How to book your ride?
Booking is quick and accessible to all:
- Go to the Île-de-France Mobilités app or https://reservation-tad.idfmobilites.fr/
- Choose your departure and arrival stop
- Select the desired date and time
- Confirm your booking