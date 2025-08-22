Similar news

The 2025-2026 schedules of the special school circuits (CSS) are available

The timetables for the special school routes (CSS) valid from 1 September 2025 are available.

Please note: students benefiting from a CSS must have the Scol'R card and present it to the driver on each climb.

Below you will find the timetables for your special school tours:

L92 : MORAINVILLIERS Fontaine aux Gendarmes - SAINT-GERMAIN-EN-LAYE station

L93 : VILLENNES-SUR-SEINE Crossroads - VERNEUIL-SUR-SEINE Notre-Dame - Chemin Vert

L94 : MEDAN Rue des Aulnes - SAINT-GERMAIN-EN-LAYE Nicot - from 03.11.2025.

L96 : MEDAN Chemin des Glaises - POISSY Lycée Le Corbusier

L97 : VILLENNES-SUR-SEINE Allée du Côteau - POISSY Lycée Le Corbusier

L98 : MEDAN Rue des Aulnes - POISSY Lycée Le Corbusier

L99 : VILLENNES-SUR-SEINE - POISSY Notre-Dame station / Le Corbusier high school

L101 : MORAINVILLIERS Château - SAINT-GERMAIN-EN-LAYE Nicot - from 13 October 2025

L102 : CHAMBOURCY Collège André Derain - MORAINVILLIERS Château

L103 : MORAINVILLIERS Epinettes - POISSY Notre-Dame

L104 : LES ALLUETS-LE-ROI Route de Maule - VERNEUIL-SUR-SEINE Notre-Dame - Chemin Vert

L105 : ORGEVAL Clos de la Vernade - ORGEVAL Ecole Jean de La Fontaine

L106 : ORGEVAL Fauveau - ORGEVAL Ecole Jean de la Fontaine

L107 : ORGEVAL Le Tremblay - ORGEVAL Auberge Sans Nom (Ecole Pasteur) - from 29.09.2025

L109 : CARRIERES-SOUS-POISSY La Chapelle - VERNEUIL-SUR-SEINE Notre-Dame - Chemin Vert

L110 : TRIEL-SUR-SEINE Ferme Joyeuse - VERNEUIL-SUR-SEINE Notre-Dame - Chemin Vert

L111 : MEDAN Les Bouvettes - VERNEUIL-SUR-SEINE - Notre-Dame - Chemin Vert / VERNOUILLET Collège Emile Zola

L112 : ANDRESY Les Charvaux - VERNEUIL-SUR-SEINE Notre-Dame - Chemin Vert

L113 : ANDRESY CD 55 / Les Charvaux - ANDRESY Collège Saint-Exupéry

L114 : MAURECOURT Julia - ANDRESY Collège Saint-Exupéry

L117 : VERNEUIL-SUR-SEINE Pierre René - VERNEUIL-SUR-SEINE Françoise Dolto

L119 : VERNEUIL-SUR-SEINE Maupas Shopping Centre - VERNEUIL-SUR-SEINE Notre-Dame Chemin Vert / Ecole Jean Jaurès (Boulevard Malraux)

L121 : VERNEUIL-SUR-SEINE Maupas Shopping Centre - VERNEUIL-SUR-SEINE Collège Jean Zay / Notre-Dame Chemin Vert

L123 : VERNEUIL-SUR-SEINE Aulnay Mallo / Les Pins - VERNEUIL-SUR-SEINE Collège Jean Zay / Rue du Hameau (Ecole Jean Jaurès) - from 15 September 2025

