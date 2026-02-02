Similar news

A more direct route

The line now follows a route directly linking Évry-Courcouronnes station (Level 0) and Sainte-Geneviève-des-Bois. The stops "Gare d'Evry-Courcouronnes - Niveau 1", "Cité administrative" and "Institut de Biologie " are now removed and served by lines 4122 and 9101.

A finer service to the territory

Four new stops have been created to better serve employment centres and city centres:

Valvert – Route de Corbeil (new commercial and leisure area of the Croix Blanche in Sainte-Geneviève-des-Bois)

(new commercial and leisure area of the Croix Blanche in Sainte-Geneviève-des-Bois) Paul Langevin (Saint-Germain-lès-Arpajon)

(Saint-Germain-lès-Arpajon) Place (Fontenay-lès-Briis)

(Fontenay-lès-Briis) Bligny – CMC Clinic (Fontenay-lès-Briis)

An adjustment of travel times is also made to improve the punctuality of your line.

Line 4504 runs: