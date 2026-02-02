Similar news

A more direct route
The line now follows a route directly linking Évry-Courcouronnes station (Level 0) and Sainte-Geneviève-des-Bois. The stops "Gare d'Evry-Courcouronnes - Niveau 1", "Cité administrative" and "Institut de Biologie " are now removed and served by lines 4122 and 9101.
A finer service to the territory
Four new stops have been created to better serve employment centres and city centres:
- Valvert – Route de Corbeil (new commercial and leisure area of the Croix Blanche in Sainte-Geneviève-des-Bois)
- Paul Langevin (Saint-Germain-lès-Arpajon)
- Place (Fontenay-lès-Briis)
- Bligny – CMC Clinic (Fontenay-lès-Briis)
An adjustment of travel times is also made to improve the punctuality of your line.
Line 4504 runs:
- Monday to Friday, from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. with a bus every 10 minutes during peak hours, 20 minutes during off-peak hours;
- on weekends, from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., every 30 to 60 minutes.
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