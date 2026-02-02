Similar news

Line 4504: A modified route in Evry-Courcouronnes and 4 new stops

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In order to improve travel in the Cœur d'Essonne area, line 4504 is evolving from 4 May 2026 with an adjusted route in Évry-Courcouronnes and the service of 4 new stops.

A more direct route

The line now follows a route directly linking Évry-Courcouronnes station (Level 0) and Sainte-Geneviève-des-Bois. The stops "Gare d'Evry-Courcouronnes - Niveau 1", "Cité administrative" and "Institut de Biologie " are now removed and served by lines 4122 and 9101.

A finer service to the territory

Four new stops have been created to better serve employment centres and city centres:

  • Valvert – Route de Corbeil (new commercial and leisure area of the Croix Blanche in Sainte-Geneviève-des-Bois)
  • Paul Langevin (Saint-Germain-lès-Arpajon)
  • Place (Fontenay-lès-Briis)
  • Bligny – CMC Clinic (Fontenay-lès-Briis)

An adjustment of travel times is also made to improve the punctuality of your line.

Line 4504 runs:

  • Monday to Friday, from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. with a bus every 10 minutes during peak hours, 20 minutes during off-peak hours;
  • on weekends, from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., every 30 to 60 minutes.

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