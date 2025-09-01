Similar news

You've never been so well connected. 7 days a week connections to train stations and business hubs
Évry-Courcouronnes and Massy - Palaiseau, via the Longjumeau hospital and the Évry Paris-Saclay university. TO FIND OUT EVERYTHING ABOUT YOUR LINES: Île-de-France Mobilités app iledefrance-mobilites.fr > Getting around @CoeurEs_IDFM. Logos: Cœur d'Essonne Agglomération – Île-de-France Mobilités
Line 4501 connects the town of Sainte-Geneviève-des-Bois to Massy-Palaiseau station (RER B, and C, train V and TGV), via Longjumeau and its surroundings. In particular, it serves:
- The Longjumeau Hospital,
- The ZAC de la Croix-Blanche and the Champarts business park in Chilly-Mazarin,
- Épinay-sur-Orge station (Tram T12 and RER C).
Line 4504 connects the Briis-sous-Forges motorway station to the Évry-Courcouronnes station (RER D), facilitating access to the Ile-de-France network and one of the most dynamic employment centres in Essonne, by serving, among other things:
- The stations of Arpajon and Brétigny-sur-Orge (RER C),
- The University of Évry Paris-Saclay,
- La ZAC de la Croix-Blanche.
With lines 4501 and 4504, your journeys become simpler, faster and perfectly connected to the main places of life and activity in the area.