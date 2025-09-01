Similar news

With lines 4501 and 4504, convenient connections to train stations and business parks

With lines 4501 and 4504, benefit from direct connections to the main mobility hubs in the region, with a service accessible 7 days a week, including public holidays.

You've never been so well connected with lines 4501 and 4504!

Évry-Courcouronnes and Massy - Palaiseau, via the Longjumeau hospital and the Évry Paris-Saclay university.

Line 4501 connects the town of Sainte-Geneviève-des-Bois to Massy-Palaiseau station (RER B, and C, train V and TGV), via Longjumeau and its surroundings. In particular, it serves:

  • The Longjumeau Hospital,
  • The ZAC de la Croix-Blanche and the Champarts business park in Chilly-Mazarin,
  • Épinay-sur-Orge station (Tram T12 and RER C).
Line 4504 connects the Briis-sous-Forges motorway station to the Évry-Courcouronnes station (RER D), facilitating access to the Ile-de-France network and one of the most dynamic employment centres in Essonne, by serving, among other things:

  • The stations of Arpajon and Brétigny-sur-Orge (RER C),
  • The University of Évry Paris-Saclay,
  • La ZAC de la Croix-Blanche.
With lines 4501 and 4504, your journeys become simpler, faster and perfectly connected to the main places of life and activity in the area.

