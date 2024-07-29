Similar news

Lycée Evariste Galois: Your school circuit becomes a regular line

From 2 September 2024, 4 new regular lines will replace the school routes from Maisons-Laffitte and Le Mesnil-le-Roi.

These new lines offer a better service with more stops to facilitate travel to the school and throughout the territory!

Map of the new lines

New line, new season ticket 

For high school students, the imagine R school package replaces the Scol'R card. For €382.40 per year, they will be able to go to high school... and everywhere in Île-de-France as many times as they want! For all other travellers, occasional or regular, the usual transport tickets are also accepted.

Info and subscription

Schedules adapted to the high school 

From Monday to Friday, the morning, late afternoon and Wednesday afternoon schedules correspond to the hours of classes and extracurricular activities.

See the timetable

 

Have a good trip on your new routes! 

