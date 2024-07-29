Similar news

New line, new season ticket

For high school students, the imagine R school package replaces the Scol'R card. For €382.40 per year, they will be able to go to high school... and everywhere in Île-de-France as many times as they want! For all other travellers, occasional or regular, the usual transport tickets are also accepted.

Schedules adapted to the high school

From Monday to Friday, the morning, late afternoon and Wednesday afternoon schedules correspond to the hours of classes and extracurricular activities.

Have a good trip on your new routes!