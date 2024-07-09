Similar news

This summer, the schedules of your Terres d'Envol routes are changing with the Paris 2024 Games

Your lines will be impacted by the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. We explain everything to you.

Some routes in the Terres d'envol territory are impacted by the organisation of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in particular by:

  • The closure of the RD40 to traffic from 18 July to 15 September 2024
  • The passage of the Olympic Flame on 25 July 2024
  • The Paralympic Marathon and the Mass Event on September 8, 2024

You will find the details of the lines concerned below:

Closure of the RD40 to traffic from 18 July to 15 September 2024

Passage of the Olympic Flame Thursday, July 25, 2024

Paralympic Marathon and Mass Event Sunday, September 8, 2024

Impacts around the territory of Terres d'Envol

