Similar news

Some routes in the Terres d'envol territory are impacted by the organisation of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in particular by:
- The closure of the RD40 to traffic from 18 July to 15 September 2024
- The passage of the Olympic Flame on 25 July 2024
- The Paralympic Marathon and the Mass Event on September 8, 2024
You will find the details of the lines concerned below:
Closure of the RD40 to traffic from 18 July to 15 September 2024
- Line 43: route modified from July 18 to September 15, 2024. Find the details of these changes here
- Route 642: route modified from 18 July to 15 September 2024. Find the details of these changes here
Passage of the Olympic Flame Thursday, July 25, 2024
- Line 616: route modified on July 25, 2024 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Find the details of these changes here
Paralympic Marathon and Mass Event Sunday, September 8, 2024
- Route 703: route modified on September 8, 2024. Find the details of these changes here
- Lines 607 & 609: route modified on 8 September 2024. Find the details of these changes here
Impacts around the territory of Terres d'Envol
Find details of the following lines on similar articles:
Check out our route planner and timesheets
To plan your journeys as well as possible, nothing could be simpler, consult our route planner on our website or on the Île-de-France Mobilités app or go to the "Schedules" section of the app or website.
The routes and schedules offered are updated in real time and according to traffic.