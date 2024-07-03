Similar news

This summer, exceptionally, the timetables of certain lines in the Vexin territory are adapted:
- Lines 95-05 and 95-08 Adapted offer from 08 July to 1 September 2024
- lines 95-04 - 95-07 - 95-16 - N150 - N152 and N154 : adapted offer from 08 July to 15 September 2024
Check out our route planner and timesheets
To plan your journeys as well as possible, nothing could be simpler, consult our route planner on our website or on the Île-de-France Mobilités app or go to the "Schedules" section of the app or website.
The routes and schedules offered are updated in real time and according to traffic.