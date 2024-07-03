Similar news

This summer, the timetables of your Vexin lines are changing with the Paris 2024 Games

Some bus lines will be modified for the 2024 Olympic Games. We explain everything to you.

This summer, exceptionally, the timetables of certain lines in the Vexin territory are adapted:

  • Lines 95-05 and 95-08 Adapted offer from 08 July to 1 September 2024
  • lines 95-04 - 95-07 - 95-16 - N150 - N152 and N154 : adapted offer from 08 July to 15 September 2024
Impacts on the network in Île-de-France

Find all the practical information for your travels during the period.

